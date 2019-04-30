World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Mecanoo
  6. 2018
  7. Erasmus Campus Student Housing / Mecanoo

Erasmus Campus Student Housing / Mecanoo

  • 12:00 - 30 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Erasmus Campus Student Housing / Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Erasmus Campus Student Housing / Mecanoo, Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo Courtesy of Mecanoo + 13

  • Client

    Cordeel Nederland BV, Zwijndrecht; Bond Development, The Hague

  • Developer

    Cordeel Nederland BV, Zwijndrecht

  • Building owner/operator

    Xior Student Housing, Eindhoven

  • Structural Engineer

    IOB, Hellevoetsluis; CD20-Bouwsystemen, Arnhem

  • Mechanical and Electrical consultant

    Technisch Adviesbureau Maat B.V., Rotterdam

  • Acoustic, building physics, fire safety consultant

    Nieman Raadgevende Ingenieurs B.V., Utrecht

  • Campus masterplan

    Juurlink [+] Geluk, Rotterdam
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Text description provided by the architects. Rotterdam has a growing demand for student housing. To address this shortage, Mecanoo was asked to design a student housing complex on a prominent location of the Erasmus campus: at the intersection of Abram van Rijckevorselweg and Burgemeester Oudlaan. The prominent corner site, while offering an opportunity to strengthen the campus’s visual identity, also came with the challenges of a limited building envelope and noisy traffic.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Internal street and collective functions. The eight-story complex accommodates 281 studio units for international students. A central courtyard brings light and air into the heart of the building and extends as an internal street, connecting the complex with the campus’s street network. On both ends of the building, this central open space leads to a generous lobby. The courtyard also provides access to individual rooms, the collective study space, a launderette, the concierge’s office, and bike parking. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

The transparent plinth of the 25-meter-high building contains rooms with areas between 20 and 40 square metres. These units have four-meter-tall ceilings, allowing for the addition of mezzanine-level sleeping space with a washroom and toilet underneath. The rooms on the upper storeys vary in size from 22 to 24 square metres. They are arranged on either side of a looped corridor, which has a different colour pattern on each floor. The rooms can be accessed through a lift or through the staircase connected to the internal street. On the roof, a collective terrace with a wooden deck and benches offers a meeting place with a generous view of the campus where students can enjoy a drink together, lay in the sun or organize a party. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Wrapped in gold. The student housing complex has a classical subdivision of plinth, body, and crown. The facade is wrapped in gold-tinted aluminum panels. Changing daylight creates a play of shadows along with the harmonica-like pleated facade panels, which gradually vary from gold to silver when viewed from different angles. To give the building’s crown a subtle accent, the pleated pattern is reversed on the top level. Next, to each window, the aluminum fold protrudes outwards, invisibly integrating acoustically attenuated ventilation. That way, fresh air can enter while traffic noise is blocked. The entire building is circular and was realised within one year, which was made possible by prefabricating the structure and facade elements, including the windows. Thanks to the efficient construction process, the building was ready to accommodate new students by the beginning of the academic year. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mecanoo
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing The Netherlands
Cite: "Erasmus Campus Student Housing / Mecanoo" 30 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916131/erasmus-campus-student-housing-mecanoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream