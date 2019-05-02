World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. MORE Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. ALY House / MORE Architecture

ALY House / MORE Architecture

  • 03:00 - 2 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
ALY House / MORE Architecture
Save this picture!
ALY House / MORE Architecture, © Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

© Edouard Decam © Edouard Decam © Edouard Decam © Edouard Decam + 20

Save this picture!
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

Text description provided by the architects. Inside a residential neighborhood of Bordeaux, the house stands out from the other constructions by its concrete facades. Apart from the facades, concrete is also used inside the house, on the floors and the ceilings.

Save this picture!
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

The plan stretches on a thin parcel, generating interconnecting spaces and multiples views 360° around while preserving the family's privacy. The ground floor was conceived as a linear open space, extended by a patio including a smart swimming pool out of sight from the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

During the sunny days, the patio is a real extra room that enlarges the living room. The kitchen space is delimited by the lowering of the ceiling, corresponding to the location of the bedrooms located upstairs. The children ones are spread around a playing room.

Save this picture!
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam
Save this picture!
Facade and Section
Facade and Section
Save this picture!
© Edouard Decam
© Edouard Decam

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MORE Architecture
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "ALY House / MORE Architecture" 02 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916125/aly-house-more-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream