ALY House / MORE Architecture

Budget 224 K€

Text description provided by the architects. Inside a residential neighborhood of Bordeaux, the house stands out from the other constructions by its concrete facades. Apart from the facades, concrete is also used inside the house, on the floors and the ceilings.

The plan stretches on a thin parcel, generating interconnecting spaces and multiples views 360° around while preserving the family's privacy. The ground floor was conceived as a linear open space, extended by a patio including a smart swimming pool out of sight from the neighborhood.

During the sunny days, the patio is a real extra room that enlarges the living room. The kitchen space is delimited by the lowering of the ceiling, corresponding to the location of the bedrooms located upstairs. The children ones are spread around a playing room.