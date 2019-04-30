The Statue of Liberty Museum is Set to Open in New York

The Statue of Liberty Museum is set to open on Liberty Island, New York. Designed by New York-based firm FXCollaborative led by Nicholas Garrison, the 26,000-square-foot scheme seeks to create the illusion of a structure lifted from the earth. To achieve this, the project incorporates angular design techniques and native materials to the island and statue, such as Stone Creek granite, copper, plaster, and native vegetation.

Situated at the north end of the 12-acre Liberty Island in New York Harbor, the $70 million museum’s processional stairways and rooftop pavilion offer open gathering spaces for the island’s projected 30,000 daily visitors. From here, the scheme offers sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty, and Manhattan skyline.

The exhibits inside the museum, created by ESI Design, aim to provoke insight, stir emotions, and inspire ideas about the Statue and the ideals that it embodies. An immersive theater experience will take visitors on a virtual fly-through both atop and inside the monument.

Our mission was not to impede the views, not to disrupt the space; but rather to frame, extend and enhance visitors’ experiences here. We hope that people that come here will reflect on the meaning of democracy and the celebration of liberty.

-Nicholas Garrison, FXCollaborative

The museum is expected to open on May 16th. Funding for the project was provided by the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.