  From Concrete to Paper: Tadao Ando's Recent Works Displayed in New Monograph

From Concrete to Paper: Tadao Ando's Recent Works Displayed in New Monograph

From Concrete to Paper: Tadao Ando's Recent Works Displayed in New Monograph
From Concrete to Paper: Tadao Ando's Recent Works Displayed in New Monograph, Courtesy of Oris Kuća Arhitekture
Courtesy of Oris Kuća Arhitekture

Throughout his distinguished career, Pritzker award winner Tadao Ando managed to trigger every human’s sensations upon entering his structures. It was never just the buildings’ forms that let the architect earn his status, but the manipulation of light and shadow and the impulsive sensation of sanctity that his buildings impose, are what led him to become one of the world’s most renowned architects.

To showcase Ando’s recent works and to honor their ongoing relationship with the architect, Oris House of Architecture have created a monograph titled Transcending Oppositions, celebrating his buildings and their relationship with the contemporary culture of Japan. Judging this book by its cover, readers will have a clear notion of what to expect, as the monograph reflects Tadao Ando’s architecture on fine print.

Ando’s stylistic approach was meticulously demonstrated in the monograph’s design. Borjana Katić, the graphic designer behind the book, was inspired by the architect’s landmarks, following the same methodology in the print. The book’s front and back covers follow Ando’s stylistic approach to architecture: a minimalistic form made out of a concrete-like finish and visible framework. At the beginning of each chapter, Katić chose to embed tracing paper, translating Ando’s play of light / shadow and transparency - as seen in the Chichu Art Museum and Church of the Light - onto paper. Similar to how the rays of sunlight dissect his plain walls and create geometric forms, the sharp-edged bold letters used in the book’s typography contrast the light papers they are printed on and symbolize Tadao Ando’s weight in the world of architecture.

Transcending Oppositions highlights the relationship between Ando’s work and the contemporary culture of the Japanese society. It was developed as continuation of a long-term collaboration between Oris House of Architecture and Tadao Ando, and has recently won the IDA Design Award 2018, one of the most important awards given to the best realizations in the field of Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design. The book's content is divided into four categories, all highlighting Ando's work throughout his career: Dwelling – Fundaments of Architecture, Architecture and Nature – Constructing Landscapes, Urban Conditions – Strategy of Active Voids, and Cross-cultural Dialogues. Each category includes descriptive texts, along with multiple images of projects, and short descriptions courtesy of Tadao Ando Architect & Associates.

For information regarding the monograph's sales, contact marina@oris.hr

