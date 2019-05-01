Organicare Showroom / Tropical Space

+ 21

Architects Tropical Space

Location 116 Đường Lê Văn Sỹ, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Category Showroom

Lead Architect Nguyễn Hải Long, Trần Thị Ngụ Ngôn

Photographs Quang Dam

Client Organicare

Design Team Nguyễn Tuấn Đăng, Phạm Khánh Duy, Lê Văn Duy Bảo, Saurav Shah More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Organicare is a showroom for the Vietnam traditional fish sauce and organic products. The project is reformed from an old house which was built before 1975. The house itself was fixed and expanded for many times.

Tropical Space designed a consistent frame system combining of brick and metal for the façade and the interior which is used as shelves to display the products. This frame system can be changed and removed flexibly depending on the size of the products.

Besides honoring the value of Vietnam traditional fish sauce, Tropical Space also want to honor the value of the traditional clay brick.