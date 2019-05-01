World
Organicare Showroom / Tropical Space

  • 00:00 - 1 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Organicare Showroom / Tropical Space
  • Architects

    Tropical Space

  • Location

    116 Đường Lê Văn Sỹ, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

  • Category

    Showroom

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyễn Hải Long, Trần Thị Ngụ Ngôn

  • Photographs

    Quang Dam
Text description provided by the architects. Organicare is a showroom for the Vietnam traditional fish sauce and organic products. The project is reformed from an old house which was built before 1975. The house itself was fixed and expanded for many times.

Section - After
Section - After
Tropical Space designed a consistent frame system combining of brick and metal for the façade and the interior which is used as shelves to display the products. This frame system can be changed and removed flexibly depending on the size of the products.

Besides honoring the value of Vietnam traditional fish sauce, Tropical Space also want to honor the value of the traditional clay brick.

