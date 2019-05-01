World
  6. Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects

Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects

  • 12:00 - 1 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects
Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

  • Supervision

    Nguyen Hoang Son, Doan Huu Chinh

  • Client

    Viettel Corporation

  • Contractor

    Delta Corp
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Locate on a light slope, besides a quiet lake and landscape abundant trees, Viettel Offsite Studio is inclusive 6 units; a welcoming reception, a dinning and four studios. It is located on the outskirts of Hanoi, around 30km and takes 40 minutes by car.

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

Viettel is a global telecommunication group in Vietnam with over 27,000 staffs (2015). They represent in many big cities in Vietnam such as Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang, etc…to respect offline communication even a head IT Company. Viettel Offsite Studio’s facility for meeting is prepared for their leaders to have boot camping meeting to make discussion and decision located at the corner of Viettel Academy’s campus where provide education for their engineers. These studios also supply an offsite short-term working place for the leaders, after getting away from busy cities and miscellaneous.

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Section
Section
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

There are six V-shaped wall blocks which freely arranged follow the lay of land and connected by an open corridor. These blocks from triangular surface spaces: two sides closed and the other side opens towards lake and trees. The wall create an open book shape that exhibits “open from inside to nature”. While the open side directly faces to surrounding environtment allow people to both relax, be immersed in nature and concentrate.

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

The studios are opend to North direction where offers most bautiful greenery view to people. The V-shaped walls are design to be high to cut strong harsh sunlight from East and West with giving impressive exterior facade for the entrants. The roof garden will works as outside studio. The small holes on the wall will provide genlte lights and wind to the roof studio.

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

VTN Architects
Cite: "Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects" 01 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916104/viettel-offsite-studio-vtn-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

