'The Proposal', a Documentary that Explores the Legacy of the Mexican Architect Luis Barragán

'The Proposal', a Documentary that Explores the Legacy of the Mexican Architect Luis Barragán
'The Proposal', a Documentary that Explores the Legacy of the Mexican Architect Luis Barragán, © Oscilloscope Laboratories
The artist and writer Jill Magid presents a documentary dedicated to the life of the "artist among the architects": Luis Barragán, who is one of the most famous architects of the 20th century. Upon his death in 1988, much of his work was locked in a Swiss bunker, hidden from view of the world. In an attempt to resurrect Barragán's life and art, the redefinition of "The Proposal" limits creates an audacious proposal that becomes a fascinating work of art in itself, a cable negotiation act that explores how far it will go an artist to democratize access to art.

This documentary explores various issues surrounding the possibilities and limits of the legacy of Luis Barragán, as well as several questions: why was the work of the most famous architect in Mexico hidden in Switzerland? What happens after the death of the author?

Direction: Jill Magi
Executive Production: Laura Poitras
Production: Jarred Alterman, Charlotte Cook and Laura Coxson
World premiere: Tribeca Film Festival 2018
Duration: 83 minutes

For more info visit the official site here.

