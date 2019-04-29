Viettel Academy Educational Center / VTN Architects

+ 34

Design Team Ngo Thuy Duong, Do Minh Thai, Do Huu Tam

Client Viettel Corporation

Client Viettel Corporation

Contractor Delta Corp

Text description provided by the architects. Viettel Academy Educational Center is located in a Training Center Campus at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, which is 30 km away from Hanoi. It has a cooling microclimate as it is surrounded by beautiful landscape, lakes and abundant green space. The Educational Center is very accessible from the residential zone and other facilities due to its central location within the campus. The project is aimed to create a quiet and peaceful space for the trainees to focus on their studies, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It will provide short-term accommodation and training courses for the staff of Viettel Corporation, Vietnam’s largest mobile network operator.

The Educational Center consists of 12 blocks, accommodating classrooms, meeting rooms, halls, and offices. The main blocks are 4 to 5 stories whereas the rest are only 2 to 3 stories high. These blocksare surrounded by an overflow pool, which not only creates beautiful reflections of the buildings and surrounding landscape but also helpsin regulating its microclimate.

The blocks are connected by multi-level circulation paths, such as corridors, ramps, and staircases. This offers many interesting views as well as various quietareas for studying. Due of the humid tropical climate in Hanoi, a lightweight concrete roof is designed to cover the majority of semi-outdoor spaces, which also functions as sky walk. Besides, the roof helps to reduce direct radiation from sunlight.

The first floor garden system is arranged alternately among the blocks, creating a friendly atmosphere for trainees and bringing them closer to nature. Roof gardens on different floors forma series of hanging gardensthat provides students a relaxing spacefor interaction during breaks.

Local bricks are used as the building finishes, creating an impressive red-brick facade for the whole project. The monolithic facade exudes a strong and rustic presence. The 300-400mm-thick facade is made of 2 layers of brick-wall withvoid in-between for insolation to reduce energy use. The brick facades become the backdrop of activities that are taking place around the blocks, creating a vivid memory for the participants during the training course. The combination of red bricks facade with green space will bring a harmonious atmosphere with nature.