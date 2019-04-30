Gate House / Henning Stummel Architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Building above an access road creates a new site. The retained passage leads off a typical Victorian street and accesses the Tin House. The surrounding street facades are brick and a load bearing brick arch within a building that respects the building lines and parapet heights, fills an unattractive gap and provides an additional new dwelling.

The brick structure you see from the street is in fact only two meters deep. The remaining part of the building is a highly insulated timber structure and walls and roof are clad in a standing seam colour coated metal to match the ‘Tin House’.

Save this picture! Ground floor plan / 1st floor plan

From the outside, there are no clues as to what you will find inside. The element of surprise and discovery is important in how you experience this building. The entrance door is within the beautifully executed brick archway and leads into a double height space. Two runs of stairs take you to the second floor, taking you past a modest bedroom at ground level and a bathroom at first. These floors have low ceiling heights, but the light from the shed roofs of the generous top lit reception room guides you upstairs.

This reception room, with no windows onto the street, comes as a complete surprise, but has the benefit of a lovely west facing balcony, a compact kitchenette and a cosy cast iron wood burner. The valley roof reduces bulk and offers a discreet location for PV panels. This is a highly efficient house that uses air source heating and received an EPC A-rating.