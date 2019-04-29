World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. rdlp arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos

Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos

  • 19:00 - 29 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos
Save this picture!
Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos, © Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

© Jorge Taboada © Jorge Taboada © Jorge Taboada © Jorge Taboada + 32

  • Architects

    rdlp arquitectos

  • Location

    Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Architects in Charge

    Rodrigo de la Peña Larralde

  • Design Team

    Ruben Segovia y Delia Leal

  • Area

    5688.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jorge Taboada
Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Puebla displays a concept towards inside life concept where the visual and recurring motif is the Popocatépetl volcano, one of the most important natural icons in central Mexico.

The residence was conceived through inspiration regarding the aesthetic values ​​of Mexican culture translating them into an avant-garde concept, in a fresh, contemporary and very warm way, carefully selecting materials, as well as encouraging to live on the inside through the openings towards the garden. Color and material palette follows seek to blend architecture with its context, being an implicit tribute to the volcano.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

Volumetric design is defined according to the intersection of two rectangular volumes, creating an L-shape structure. The volume scheme is perceived as a visual contradiction, where the heavier looking block was intentionally set on the lighter looking one, placing a closed concrete volume on top of one made of glass, generating a contrasting visual dynamic.

When approaching the house, the exterior can be perceived as blind and private, with a solid character that does not allow to see inside, however, upon entering the residence, a fluid and continuous space can be experienced, which opens to the exterior grounds and landscape, dissolving the boundaries between outside and inside. 

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

One of the starting facts was that the location of the lot was compromised towards east and west, so on the upper floor the roof overhangs 5 to 6 meters as a shading strategy, specifically with the intention to safeguard social areas.

At the entrance, a volume was defined as a double height space that becomes the distributor of the project, both horizontally and vertically. In this area, the staircase becomes one of the main design details, thanks to its concrete structure and floating wooden footprints.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

On the ground floor, the social and service areas were defined, where the distribution unifies the living and the dining rooms, being in direct communication with the kitchen, and offering an integral and transparent living experience. At the social area, large sliding glass doors were designed to join interior and exterior spaces, increasing space considerably according to specific needs or requirements, which encourages family interaction and is ideal for social gatherings.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

On the upper floor, the private areas are located, including the family room and bedrooms. On this level, wooden shutters were used as sun protection for the rooms.

The material selection was based on the use of exposed textured surfaces to follow in a subtle way the regional tradition of tiles with identifiable textures.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

Clearly, the board form concrete texture walls define a solid architectural identity for the house. Also, concrete joins wood on floor and wall applications, creating a contrast effect between both materials. It is worth noting that the light and shadow effect achieved on concrete walls due to natural lighting is one of the main design intentions, creating harmonious environments with great visual impact.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section 02
Longitudinal section 02
Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

To promote interior space continuity and flexibility, a creative structural solution was proposed to reach an 8- meter span without having to use a post-tensioned slab structure. Considering this matter, a 20-centimeter double slab with intermediate rebar structure elements with a 1.50-meter separation was designed and constructed, defining a slab height of 80 centimeters, which can be considered a concrete open slab system.

For the ground floor, the solution was to use a structural hybrid system of steel columns that includes a concrete core, which solves the open space and has a good performance in relation to seismic events, and at the same time providing the necessary support for the upper floor which has a greater structural load. Likewise, this column system allows having an open social area and greater privacy in the family area.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

The construction process is traditional, and even artisanal, taking special care during the casting process and finishing of all concrete elements, due to its final finishing condition and being one of the main design materials for the project.

As part of a sustainability strategy, the double height access ensures a continuous interior vertical ventilation. Also, by using sliding doors to create an open atmosphere cross ventilation is guaranteed, which avoids air conditioning usage completely.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

Natural light is essential inside this house defining interior environments naturally lit, minimizing artificial lighting which decreases interior space temperature and energy costs.

To promote cool and shaded spaces, several reflecting pools, water features and extensive vegetation were defined both for the garden and entrance, which contributes to thermal sensation improvement and encourages the use and appropriation of exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

Regarding facades, double facades were used as solar protection, creating intermediate areas that serve as ventilation spaces or as terraces. Following the same intention, a series of shutters were used on the upper floor to avoid solar incidence over the building, which allows architecture to transform from a completely blind facade to an open one, an interesting effect that is defined according to its inhabitants’ needs.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Taboada
© Jorge Taboada

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
rdlp arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Mexico
Cite: "Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos" [Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos] 29 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916044/casa-puebla-rdlp-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream