A Chance to Win Exclusive Mola Structural Kits with their Accessories

Save this picture! Sydney Harbour Bridge made using Mola kit. Image Courtesy of Mola

It is often difficult to detect structures' potential deformations and behaviors with the naked eye, which is why interactive education and model-making have proved to be some of the most beneficial methods of learning about structural design.

To help with the learning of structures in a more playful and intuitive way, Brazilian brand Mola, have developed Mola Structural Kits, a selection of interactive physical models that simulate the behavior of architectural structures and create countless design combinations.

Following the success of the Structural Kits 1 and 2, Mola will be launching the Mola Structural Kit 3 in a Kickstarter campaign in a couple of weeks, and to celebrate, the innovative company has once again teamed up with ArchDaily for another exclusive giveaway, offering 10 of our readers the chance to win a complete structural kit, along with additional accessories.

The idea for the Mola Structural Kit was developed by Brazilian architect Márcio Sequeira de Oliveira and validated through his master's degree thesis at the Federal University of Ouro Preto in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Mola I received great reception, becoming the most successful crowdfunding campaign in Brazil at the time of its release.The second installment of the structural kits broadened the possibilities of the first Mola kit, allowing the users to be more elaborate and creative with their designs, due to new adjustable length bars, lightweight connectors, and continuous connection parts.

Save this picture! Stansted Airport by Foster + Partners assembled using Mola kit. Image Courtesy of Mola

Mola III will feature a completely new set of cable elements and connections, allowing its users to explore the world of cable structures, such as suspensions bridges, cable net structures, stayed systems, and many more. Numerous designs and structures can be assembled with the new Mola kit since all its pieces can work independently, yet are 100% compatible with pieces of the previous kits.

