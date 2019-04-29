World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MUDA-Architects Designs Flowing Art Hotel in Sichuan Inspired by Musical Love Story

MUDA-Architects Designs Flowing Art Hotel in Sichuan Inspired by Musical Love Story

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
MUDA-Architects Designs Flowing Art Hotel in Sichuan Inspired by Musical Love Story
Save this picture!
MUDA-Architects Designs Flowing Art Hotel in Sichuan Inspired by Musical Love Story, Looking from street. Image © MUDA Architects
Looking from street. Image © MUDA Architects

MUDA-Architects has released details of their M50 Art Hotel project located in Pingle, Sichuan, China. Situated within an ancient town with strong musical heritage, the design process for the scheme involved exploring and activating local cultural genes, creating a landmark building that reflects its historical context, with an architecture that is forward-looking.

Interior shared space. Image © MUDA Architects © MUDA Architects Looking from southwest side. Image © MUDA Architects Balcony side. Image © MUDA Architects + 16

Save this picture!
Aerial view. Image © MUDA Architects
Aerial view. Image © MUDA Architects

The volume consists of several dynamic curves, and a flowing surface that reflects a musical rhythm. An exterior curtain wall is comprised of horizontally-subdivided aluminum plates, with a bamboo texture referencing the bamboo culture of Sichuan. 

Save this picture!
Balcony side. Image © MUDA Architects
Balcony side. Image © MUDA Architects

We learned that the love story between Zhuo Wenjun and Sima Xiangru happened in Qionglai. Taking the song "Feng Qiu Huang" as the starting point, guqin was found, and the strings were extracted. The project abstracts the action of "touching the strings" into architectural form. When the strings solidify at the climax, the final form of the building is obtained, which also responds to the theme “Architecture is frozen music”.
-MUDA-Architects 

Save this picture!
Interior shared space. Image © MUDA Architects
Interior shared space. Image © MUDA Architects

In total, the building spans 80 meters, with an average width of 20 meters across its four floors. The main entrance to the building is located below the most fluctuating part of the form, the climax of the exterior form’s movement. An open boundary is created by the rhythmic curve, while the use of transparent glass and glass keel maximizes the permeability of the entire entrance. Two secondary entrances are located on the short sides of the building, echoing the main entrance in their design.

Save this picture!
Main entrance. Image © MUDA Architects
Main entrance. Image © MUDA Architects

The façade design on the balcony side further continues the design concept, with overlapping layers interlaced to form the space, and its rhythmic effect. As well as meeting the functionality of the resort hotel, the design of the balcony also implies the design intention of integrating architecture with the rhythm of music.

Save this picture!
Looking from southwest side. Image © MUDA Architects
Looking from southwest side. Image © MUDA Architects

The internal scheme has four floors, with a public corridor on each floor continuing the rhythmic curve elements. A spiral staircase organizes vertical circulation into the 16-meter-tall shared space, combining with the spatial and environmental characteristics of the hall to promote ecological strategies such as green vegetation.

Save this picture!
© MUDA Architects
© MUDA Architects

The site is expected to be open in August 2020.

News via: MUDA-Architects

Project location: Qionglai, Sichuan
Project type: Architectural design
Design area: 5000 square meters
Design time: 2018-2019
Estimated construction time: 2019.10
Owner company: Qionglai Tourism Investment
Architect: MUDA-Architects
Chief Architect: Yun Lu
Design Team: Yun Lu, JiandanXu, Jingyi Liu, Qiming Sun, Heyu Lu, Yixiu He, Xiaoqiao Liu, Yixuan Mei, Dian Rong, Shangyun Zhou

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "MUDA-Architects Designs Flowing Art Hotel in Sichuan Inspired by Musical Love Story" 29 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916025/muda-architects-designs-flowing-art-hotel-in-sichuan-inspired-by-musical-love-story/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream