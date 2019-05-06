World
  2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition -Blossom Pavilion / MAYU Architects

2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition -Blossom Pavilion / MAYU Architects

  23:00 - 6 May, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition -Blossom Pavilion / MAYU Architects
2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition -Blossom Pavilion / MAYU Architects, © Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

© Shawn Liu Studio

  • Architects

    MAYU Architects

  • Location

    Taichung, Taiwan

  • Category

    Museums & Exhibit

  • Lead Architects

    Ma Lone Chang, Yu-lin Chen

  • Design Team

    Malone Chang & Yu-lin Chen (Architects), Ya-Yun Wang, Ya-chih Kuo, Pin-Ming Huang, Miao-Ling Chang, Che-Kang Liu (SD/DD/CD), Ya-Yun Wang, Wei-Cheng Li, Shi-Hong Yao, Chen-Rui Jiang, Chiang-Chi Kuo, Tsun-Hsiung Hsieh (CA)

  • Area

    12246.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shawn Liu Studio

  • Clients

    Taichung City Government

  • Engineering

    Envision Engineering Consultant

  • Landscape

    Manor landscape engineering CO., Ltd.

  • Consultants

    Frontier Engineering Consulting, Co. Ltd
    More Specs Less Specs
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Blossom Pavilion is a permanent pavilion of 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition, intended for floral exhibition, competition and education. Located outside the Houli Horse Ranch, the site is a vast, uninterrupted grassland surrounded by beautiful landscape. Thus, we propose to use human body centered on the landscape as the datum point from which the panoramic perception projects out to form the pavilion’s circular plan. We desire to create a “void” structure, in which one occupies within but feels like standing beneath the sky.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
Courtesy of MAYU architects
Courtesy of MAYU architects
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

The overlapped double circular plan reflects the importance of two major programs, flexible exhibition spaces and a sustainable greenhouse for orchids. The articulation of contrasting materials, lighting conditions, ceiling height, and fenestration gives these two spaces distinct characters and dynamic spatial relationship.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

Two additional circular structures, a wooden circular ramp and a glass staircase hanging outside the building, help to create a continuous circulation throughout the building. Not only is this continuity beneficial for the organization of exposition, but it also provides visitors various view points along the route. Thus, this building is reminiscent of urban landscape where one can experience different topographic conditions and episodes.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

The building skin is composed of golden vertical slats of which we coin the "flower" motif. Although each slat is vertically straight, the top of slats varies to form the sculpted curvature while the bottom of slats maintains positions that form a concentric circle with the center point concurrent with the building’s circular plan.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

Project location

About this office
MAYU Architects
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Taiwan
