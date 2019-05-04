Montessori school De Scholekster / Heren 5 Architects

+ 26

Architects Heren 5 Architects

Design Team Sjuul Cluitmans, Jan Klomp, Gertjan Laan, Dirk Reuser, Bart Kloes, Loretta So, Francina Checo Lembert, Sara Bonet

Area 804.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Leonard Fäustle

Manufacturers

Clients Openbaar Onderwijs Aan de Amstel

Text description provided by the architects. In the midst of an oasis of tranquil backyards of a typical Amsterdam building block, this beautiful 1920s educational building with originally over plus of storey height, spacious stairwells and generous corridors and classrooms has been transformed.

Previous renovations have resulted in a messy outcome of rooms and booths and difficult disclosure. We’ve brought back the original qualities and combine them with the wishes of modern Montessori education. We’ve realized extra classrooms, arranged as a concentration place.

In the central entrance hall you will find large learning blocks that can act as a closet, stand, classroom, stage, silence place, talk place, etc. These reading and play areas, with specially designed cupboard furniture that give multifunctional qualities to the extremely high spaces that the building offers, stimulate the development and learning objectives of the children.