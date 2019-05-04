World
  University of Melbourne Life Sciences Precinct / Hassell

University of Melbourne Life Sciences Precinct / Hassell

  19:00 - 4 May, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
University of Melbourne Life Sciences Precinct / Hassell
University of Melbourne Life Sciences Precinct / Hassell, © Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

© Earl Carter © Earl Carter © Earl Carter © Earl Carter + 16

  • Architects

    Hassell

  • Location

    Melbourne Victoria, Australia

  • Category

    University

  • Design Team

    Norman Disney Young, IrwinConsult, Arup, Studio Semaphore, Mckenzie Group, AECOM

  • Area

    10250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Text description provided by the architects. The University of Melbourne will prepare the next generation of vets, scientists and doctors in an innovative new life sciences precinct that will further the university’s international reputation for excellence. The HASSELL-designed precinct brings together three faculties into an active, flexible learning environment to accommodate the variety within the life sciences.

© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

For the first time, the university’s faculties of Veterinary and Agricultural Sciences; Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences; and Science will share wet and dry teaching laboratories, a large object based learning space and many other formal and informal learning areas – all joined together in one cohesive precinct that will enrich the learning experience for this cohort of students.

© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

This innovative environment is also equipped to host multiple courses and allows several classes to run simultaneously within the same area. Throughout the building, students can choose from a range of informal learning settings – from quiet, singular zones to interactive group areas. The design pays homage to the culturally and scientifically important landscape of the historic grounds, which dates back to the university’s founding in 1856. The historic System Garden will have a greater presence than before and have many of its garden beds restored – all of which can be seen from the building’s informal areas.

© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Inside, the theme continues with a warm, natured-based design that incorporates timber-lined walls and a sweeping timber staircase connecting the informal areas. A symbolically rich facade characterised by a series of reflective and textured sunshades that convey the life sciences activities of the precinct – and link all the spaces into one cohesive whole.

© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Project location


About this office
Hassell
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Australia
Cite: "University of Melbourne Life Sciences Precinct / Hassell" 04 May 2019. ArchDaily.

