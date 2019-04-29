World
  7. Edsall Street House / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN

Edsall Street House / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN

  • 01:00 - 29 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Edsall Street House / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN
Edsall Street House / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN , © Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. The Edsall Street project incorporates two built envelopes. This is evident from the western elevation that illustrates the clear division or ‘pause’ between ‘old’ and ‘new’ structures. The first is an existing heritage frontage, re-stablished as a clean white silhouette, maintaining a street presence in alignment with the heritage overlay of Edsall Street.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Plans
Plans
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The second enveloping shell is a new build comprised of steel, masonry work, light and air. This addition forms an architectural casing loosely defining an interior volume. It is expressed as a series of masonry walls that open outwards towards garden spaces of crushed limestone and native flora. Masonry elements extend past one another spreading space outwards into the garden blending volume and light.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The sloping nature of the site means that the ground plain steps away from the main entrance, creating a vertical dislocation, segmenting rooms and volumes from one another.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

About this office
RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Edsall Street House / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN " 29 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915971/edsall-street-house-ritz-and-ghougassian/> ISSN 0719-8884

