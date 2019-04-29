Edsall Street House / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN

+ 22

Architects RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN

Location Malvern, Australia

Category Houses

Area 380.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tom Blachford

Contractor U Wood Projects More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Edsall Street project incorporates two built envelopes. This is evident from the western elevation that illustrates the clear division or ‘pause’ between ‘old’ and ‘new’ structures. The first is an existing heritage frontage, re-stablished as a clean white silhouette, maintaining a street presence in alignment with the heritage overlay of Edsall Street.

The second enveloping shell is a new build comprised of steel, masonry work, light and air. This addition forms an architectural casing loosely defining an interior volume. It is expressed as a series of masonry walls that open outwards towards garden spaces of crushed limestone and native flora. Masonry elements extend past one another spreading space outwards into the garden blending volume and light.

The sloping nature of the site means that the ground plain steps away from the main entrance, creating a vertical dislocation, segmenting rooms and volumes from one another.