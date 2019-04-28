World
  7. Echeñique 46 Building / Talhouk + Arquitectos Asociados

Echeñique 46 Building / Talhouk + Arquitectos Asociados

  • 13:00 - 28 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Clara Ott
Echeñique 46 Building / Talhouk + Arquitectos Asociados
  • Collaborators

    Pascuala Beckett, Daniela Niechi, Franco Marresse, Matías Marquez, Margarita Carrasco, Daniela López, Mario Romero, Florencia Carvajal, Erick Marin, Allan Ubilla, Alejandra Sanchez, Saskia Bruin, Constanza Andrade, Camilo Calderón, Nelson Hochstetter, Freddy Lagos

  • Calculation Ingenieer

    Luis Soler

  • Builder

    Constructora SAE

  • Technical Inspection

    Felipe Edwards

  • Lighting

    DIIP

  • Client

    Surmonte Inmobiliaria
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Echeñique 46 building by Surmonte Real Estate is a housing building for real estate sales in a residential neighborhood of Santiago. From their request to be able to sell as much as possible, we think that the only opportunity to make people meet and gather, would be to use the circulation areas for this purpose.

That is why it was decided to organize the project around a central courtyard and place all the spatial value of the building in this place. The patio, which reaches the underground level on natural ground, allows the planting of trees, ventilation of the parking lots and creates a certain surprise when entering from the street because without perceiving it, it seems that one enters the 2nd level. This makes the departments of the first level have the same quality as those of the upper floors.

As a way to accentuate the possible meetings, it was proposed that between the facades of the departments and the circulations, there should be an intermediate space with lattices so that when people circulate they could have a certain relationship with the silhouettes of those who are in the private enclosures, and vice versa. The creation of this space allowed the apartments not to be closed with an opaque wall and a door, but with a transparent window that allows the entry of light and natural ventilation. We believe that this will help produce more and better encounters, enhancing the idea of the community over individual unity.

Cite: "Echeñique 46 Building / Talhouk + Arquitectos Asociados" [Edificio Echeñique 46 / Talhouk + Arquitectos Asociados] 28 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

