BigSmall Coffee / designRESERVE

+ 23

Interiors Designers designRESERVE

Location No.60 Xixinglong Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

Category Coffee Shop

Lead Architect Lydia Song

Design Team Lydia Song, Feng Yue, Dan Wen, Jill Pu, Berlin Huang

Area 10.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Boris Shiu

Graphic Design Meat Studio

Murals Artist Eddie Shen

Consultants Songhua Zhang Group

Client Beijing BigSmall Coffee

Text description provided by the architects. The project is sited at the eastern quarter of Qianmen, the earliest commercial neighborhood of Beijing, with adjacency to Tiananmen Square and historical axis of the city. As part of plan to revival the area powered by creative business and new program for contemporary life, BigSmall is introduced by local redevelopment agency to become an anchor tenant. Accessible from main street, the 100 square feet compact space works as a gateway to a newly upgraded Hutong networks, consisting of numerous renovated courtyard houses managed by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

The design takes the challenge of transforming a splice of storefront, sharing wall with local residence, into an active public living room.

The narrow volume of the space accommodates two programs, specialty coffee shop at daytime, and craft gin bar at night. The shifting activity of interior is interpreted through a mechanism of exterior. Made by stainless steel and copper plate, a half-circular-shaped, clock-like installation covers the upper part of the entry façade. In the morning, the “clock hand” carrying the logo plate of coffee shop moves along a programed track. Around dusk, the logo plate will disappear behind the neon signage of gin bar, indicating the change of service. Symbolizing the alternation of celestial movement, the animated storefront creates a time-measurement for the daily life of community.

Save this picture! roller shutter door. Image © Boris Shiu

Through opening up the original rooftop, the north-facing, gloomy room gains vitality with falling sunlight, generating atmosphere like in artist’s studio. A portion of neighboring Hutong house on the south is then visible from the arch-shaped skylight, also revoking a sense of seating in the courtyard. Pivoted by integrated bar counter, the space is tightly fitted by seating and operation area. The use of grossing stainless and copper plate extends from façade to internal fixed furniture, resulting clear contrast with the roughness of preserved timber beam and cement wall. This composition of materials manifests a refreshing lifestyle emerging from old condition.

Corresponding to BigSmall’s brand philosophy of integration into urban culture, designRESERVE intends to build a “hideout” place recalling Beijing’s suppressed “Street Art”. Embracing the seating area is mural painting by invited artist. The vibrant colorfulness and playful shapes renders appealing streetscape through transparent glass door and window. On the other side of the room behind barista, the aluminum-covered wall appears as roll-up door painted with coffee menu in the style of paper adlet commonly seen in Chinese city. The two visually echoing surfaces create a sense of sitting in a narrow pedestrian ally, recalling the scenario of disappearing Hutong.

Save this picture! interior and bar. Image © Boris Shiu

After darkness, the rolling-up door is lifted, revealing the bottle shelf constructed by acrylic boards and copper frame. Rows of glass bottles are foiled by dark rough plaster and round-shaped mirrors. The warm LED light penetrating from the shelf system reshapes the room like a grotto, provoking the curiosity of passing pedestrians.

Save this picture! bar at night. Image © Boris Shiu