Comprehensive Building of Ningbo Institute of Technology, Zhejiang University / UAD

Save this picture! Functional classrooms are setting as far as possible on the left and right sides of the building. Image © Mingming Fan

Architects UAD

Location Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

Category University

Lead Architects Yuping Wang, Zhoujin Mo, Hanxuan Mao, Zhelin Jiang

Area 10576.19 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mingming Fan

Save this picture! Campus architecture towards future. Image © Mingming Fan

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in June 2001, Zhejiang University Ningbo Institute of Technology (NIT) has been used more than 15 years. The old campus is unable to meet the growing demand for teaching and office works, the school decide to establish a new building. The University hopes the building will be a model to lead the future campus architectures, and also make a good model for the future campus renewal as a whole.

Save this picture! Twisted shapes make the building looks lightweight. Image © Mingming Fan

Small and Big

The site of the building is highly limited, and the usable land is very tense. Design team set all big-space classrooms on East side and West side of the building, creates more space in the middle area for users to rest and communicate.

Save this picture! night view of the building. Image © Mingming Fan

Inheritance and Development

The design continues the texture of the horizontal lines of the campus buildings, twists the shape of the buildings to emphasizes the linear relationship between East and West, and also alleviates the wide rectangular volume formed by the restriction of function and land space. The layers are separated by the horizontal lines on the elevation. At the same time, strengthen the horizontal lines to form a sharp contrast with the vertical windows.

Save this picture! The Relation between Horizontal Line and Vertical Window in Building. Image © Mingming Fan

Save this picture! facade treatment of the entrance. Image © Mingming Fan

Architecture and Landscape

The project has superior geographic location and surroundings. The design makes fully use of the river scenery on the north side and carefully organizes a horizontal landscape axis. From the landscape corridor on the first floor to the large terrace on the second floor, from the rest and communication space on the north side to the aerial platform, the landscape design construct a multi-dimensional landscape structure based on lines and faces.

Save this picture! harmony with the environment. Image © Mingming Fan

Save this picture! main elevation of the building. Image © Mingming Fan

Budget and Quality

With the control of the low budget, the design abandoned the method of stone exterior facade, and adopted the brushed paint instead. Building’s facade avoids large area French windows, uses strip glass window combined with profile edge to ensure the durability and quality of the wall.

The design team constantly seeks the balance point of design, function and cost in all kinds of contradictions, optimizes and solves the problem as soon as possible to ensure the final quality. In some ways, it is also the continuation of the concept of "balance". We hope that our design can provide new ideas and exploration for the future campus renovation.