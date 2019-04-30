World
  7. Atago Nursery / Kei Sasaki + Intermedia

Atago Nursery / Kei Sasaki + Intermedia

  30 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Atago Nursery / Kei Sasaki + Intermedia
Atago Nursery / Kei Sasaki + Intermedia, © Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

  • Clients

    Seido-kai

  • Engineering

    Nagasaki Daiken Co.Ltd

  • Structural Design Collaborators

    Mika Araki / Jun Sato Structural Engineer Co.Ltd

  • Equipment Design Collaborators

    Seed design Engineer Co.Ltd

  • Lighting Plan Collaborators

    LIGHT・PLAN
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of this project is to build a nursery according to the terrain. In other words, instead of digging on the slope and violently placing a rectangular parallelepiped building, we defined the shape of the building along the slope. This building is a nursery for about 140 children aged 0 to 6 years.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

We arranged seven children's rooms in the shape of a trace of the site and placed stairs at the place where there was a small mountain road originally. The inner wall on the slope side of the building functions as a retaining wall and the walls separating the rooms are embedded in the direction orthogonal to the retaining wall as a rib-structure. It plays the role of both pillars and beams.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

The customer's request was to create a space like nature where children can play all day. So we created a variety of natural-shaped spaces by designing architecture that matches the terrain. As a result, this building looks like the three-dimensional and diverse cityscape that is characteristic of Nagasaki City where it’s site.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Section
Section
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

Project location

About this office
Kei Sasaki
Office
Intermedia
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Day Care Japan
