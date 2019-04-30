Atago Nursery / Kei Sasaki + Intermedia

+ 24

Clients Seido-kai

Engineering Nagasaki Daiken Co.Ltd

Structural Design Collaborators Mika Araki / Jun Sato Structural Engineer Co.Ltd

Equipment Design Collaborators Seed design Engineer Co.Ltd

Lighting Plan Collaborators LIGHT・PLAN

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of this project is to build a nursery according to the terrain. In other words, instead of digging on the slope and violently placing a rectangular parallelepiped building, we defined the shape of the building along the slope. This building is a nursery for about 140 children aged 0 to 6 years.

We arranged seven children's rooms in the shape of a trace of the site and placed stairs at the place where there was a small mountain road originally. The inner wall on the slope side of the building functions as a retaining wall and the walls separating the rooms are embedded in the direction orthogonal to the retaining wall as a rib-structure. It plays the role of both pillars and beams.

The customer's request was to create a space like nature where children can play all day. So we created a variety of natural-shaped spaces by designing architecture that matches the terrain. As a result, this building looks like the three-dimensional and diverse cityscape that is characteristic of Nagasaki City where it’s site.