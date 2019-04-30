World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Gui Mattos
  6. 2016
  7. UNE Building / Gui Mattos

UNE Building / Gui Mattos

  • 14:00 - 30 April, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
UNE Building / Gui Mattos
Save this picture!
UNE Building / Gui Mattos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 37

  • Architecture Team

    Maria Julia Herklotz, Marco Soletto, Leonardo Chen, José Rocha, Luciana Rangel, Dimitre Galego, Rômulo Milanesi, Larissa Teixeira, Camila Martins, Paula Romagnolli

  • Interior Design team

    Fernanda Alencar, Marcia Rochetto

  • Development

    Cassia Cavani Arquitetura

  • Lighting Design

    Estúdio Carlos Fortes

  • Landscaping Project

    Isabel Duprat

  • Visual Communication

    Nitsche Associados

  • Hydraulic and Electrical Installations

    Grau Engenharia

  • Air Conditioning

    Willem Scheepmaker & Assoc.

  • Frames Project

    Arqmate

  • Structure Design

    Gama Z

  • Concrete Panels

    Stone

  • Base

    Portella Alarcon Engenheiros

  • Waterproofing Project

    PROASSP

  • Execution

    R. Yasbek

  • Incorporation

    Idea!Zarvos
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG 

 

Text description provided by the architects. Deep and regular lot, it suggests to the design party a simple and concise geometry. High on pilotis, the large design mass is "perforated" irregularly, allowing the creation of an atrium that articulates all the circulation systems and obtaining a second source of illumination and ventilation, for the commercial units.

 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

At the ends, the larger units meet the demand of the program. The open ground floor, with a free floor, establishes a clear continuity with the neighboring common spaces, at the same time that it constitutes as main space of conviviality and leisure. The volumetric clarity of the whole building is interrupted, here and there, by openings with colored elements, juxtaposed to the facade.

 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The rooms with double height, contractual premise, aimed at both the east and the west, recede in relation to the alignment of the facade, thus ensuring greater protection of the solar incidence and enabling the creation of horizontal garden ladders. These "green" continuums, besides fulfilling the function of protection brise, emphasize a clear vocation of integration of the building with the environment.

 

Save this picture!
Escritório da FutureBrand, desenvolvido por FutureBrand + Athié Wonhrath + Studio Serradura. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Escritório da FutureBrand, desenvolvido por FutureBrand + Athié Wonhrath + Studio Serradura. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gui Mattos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Brazil
Cite: "UNE Building / Gui Mattos" [Edifício UNE / Gui Mattos] 30 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pereira, Matheus) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915934/une-building-gui-mattos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream