World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Padovani Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2011
  7. Marubá Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados

Marubá Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados

  • 10:00 - 2 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Marubá Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
Marubá Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados, © Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

© Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller + 30

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

Text description provided by the architects. This project was developed for a couple with three adult children. This page is a top of the field in accentuated aclive, the customers were the one time in the most extents uneven on the ground floor. 

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

For that, we had to set up a house at the highest point on the land. In addition to the traditional program for a two-storey town house, such as social, service and leisure areas, are implanted on the ground floor, and as areas that are implanted on the upper floor, the couple exposes the need for an area and highlight shelter some bikes. 

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The use of a ground structure, using the reinforced concrete and a metallic structure. On the facade of the house, located in Campinas, one of the discovered patios displays as a key element. A void that connects two volumes and receives the pedestrian that falls through the front and faces a minimalist garden with a large glass cloth that expands the front limits of the lobby.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Padovani Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Marubá Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados" [Residência Marubá / Padovani Arquitetos Associados] 02 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pereira, Matheus) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915933/maruba-residence-padovani-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream