Call for Entries: Architectural Design of International Finance Forum (IFF) Permanent Conference Site

I. Project Name

International Competition for Architectural Design of International Finance Forum (IFF) Permanent Conference Site

Project No. 0852-1961GZ02CL05

II. Project Context

The Project lies at the Pearl River estuary in the heart of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the Greater Bay Area), the fourth largest bay area in the world. Located in Pearl Bay, Nansha District, Guangzhou, it is intended as a landmark building for world-class conferences held in the Greater Bay Area.

Nansha covers an area of 803 square kilometers, with a superb geographical advantage. It embraces all 11 cities and 5 international airports of the Greater Bay Area within 100-km-radius, and is 38 and 41 nautical miles away from Hong Kong and Macau respectively. Nansha is committed to ushering in further reform and opening-up, and enjoys many favorable national policies including the Belt & Road Initiative, the Greater Bay Area, a state-level new zone, a free trade zone, and a zone with proprietary innovation.

The Pearl Bay Area, relying on its natural strengths of "Influx of Five Waterways, Three Rivers and Six Banks, Adjoining Mountains and Rivers, Gateway of the South China Sea", is committed to becoming "a smart city in Lingnan and an attractive presence of the South China Sea" benchmarking advanced international and domestic cities.

Nansha Development Authority and the International Finance Forum (IFF) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to speed up the development of International Financial Center of Guangzhou, Nansha Free Trade Zone and the Greater Bay Area. Based on the IFF Permanent Conference Site, Nansha International Financial Island will support Guangdong’s development of a high-level gateway hub for opening to the outside world and Guangzhou’s development of Nansha New Area urban sub-center, and strengthen their demonstrative roles and influence in the Greater Bay Area. The International Conference Center in the Project is planned as a world-class professional center for hosting meetings of prestigious international organizations such as the United Nations and their subsidiary bodies and large influential international conferences. It is also planned as a high-level international political and business conference center for important international conferences hosted in Guangzhou, Guangdong, and the Greater Bay Area. Currently, it has been confirmed as a permanent site for the IFF annual conferences and international conferences of the Silk Road countries. In addition to conference function, it also servers for exhibition, press release, product display, festival activities, banquet catering, and hotel accommodation.

The Project is prominently located at the Pearl River's estuary, where the convergence of five waterways contributes to extensive water surfaces and a visual center leading from the estuary to the central city. It is expected to solicit the most creative design proposal with a global vision through this international competition to create an urban landmark in the Greater Bay Area.

The Competition is organized by Pearl Bay Development Authority of Guangzhou Nansha New Area and co-sponsored by the International Finance Forum (Guangzhou)Co., Ltd. Guangdong Choicelink Internet Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Organizing Agent) entrusted by the Organizer will organize the Competition.

III. Work Contents (The Technical Documents shall prevail)

3.1Development size:

The Project is planned with an investment of RMB 3.5 billion, a land area of 241,000m2, and a GFA of 323,000m2consists of four parts, i.e. IFF permanent conference center, international convention hotel, apartment and VIP quarters.

3.2 Location and site scope:

Located in the east of the tip of Hengli Island, Pearl Bay Area, Nansha New Area, Guangzhou, the site occupies a land area of 241,008 square meters been divided into two plots. The south plot with a land area of 203,635 square meters is planned with three functional zones, i.e. IFF permanent conference center, international convention hotel, and VIP quarters; the north plot with a land area of 37,373 square meters will accommodate apartments.

3.3 Functional positioning:

The Project is positioned as a multi-functional conference venue where space for banquet, press release, exhibition and accommodation shall be presented in the design.

3.4 Main construction contents: (see Appendix 3, subject to the final version of the Technical Document)

IV. Competition Announcement

4.1 The Competition Announcement will be released at the websites of ABBS (http://www.abbs.com.cn),China Procurement and Bidding (http://www.chinabidding.com.cn), the Government of Nansha Development Zone (http://www.gzns.gov.cn/), IFF (http://www.iff.org.cn),the Organizing Agent (http://www.chinapsp.cn/), and other media including overseas online mainstream social platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook to accept registration and application documents from local and international design organizations or natural person. In case of any discrepancy between the versions of the Competition Announcement released on various media, the one released at the website of the Organizing Agent shall prevail.

4.2 The Competition Announcement will be released at the aforesaid websites or media on April 26, 2019.

V. Registration

5.1 Target applicants:

With reference to the architectural design competition of similar public building projects in Guangzhou, this competition implements a mechanism of open registration and invitation by releasing the competition announcement on mainstream media and taking registration from institutions or natural persons within and outside China. Any institution or natural person is welcome to take part in, and voluntary design proposals conforming to the requirements of deliverables will be evaluated on an equal basis.

5.2 Registration documents:

The Competition implements a mechanism of open registration and invitation, where any international or domestic design institution or natural person with the following qualifications can register. See Appendix 1 and 2 for the contents and format requirements of registration document.

5.2.1 Participating entity (institution or natural person) may choose to submit draft proposal of the Project (no requirements on its detailing level and form, see Attached Table 3 of Appendix 2) or, performance package (including “awards and project portfolio of chief architect”, “Staffs and project experience of the design team”, etc., see Attached Table 2 of Appendix 2) or, or both.

5.2.2 Any consortium (including “institution+ institution”, “natural person + institution” or “natural person + natural person”) with no more than 2 entities is acceptable, but the entity of a consortium is not allowed to register again into the Competition in any other form.

5.2.3 Credit requirements: the participating entity shall be well reputable with no record of its business license or qualification certificate been revoked, operation suspended for rectification, assets taken over or frozen or entered bankruptcy proceedings (participating institution is required to provide Application Statement with official stamp). This shall not apply to natural person.

5.2.4 The principal or chief architect’s team of any participating entity should undertake to directly participate in the Project throughout the competition and architectural design process. (①Provide a letter of commitment issued and duly stamped and signed by the institution or natural person; ②Provide a list of the team members)

5.2.5 Domestic institution must have independent legal qualification and business license.

International institution (including the ones from Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macao) must provide business registration certificate (in Chinese or English).

Natural person must provide signed copy of ID certificate.

* Any of the required documents listed in 5.2.5 would suffice.

5.3 Registration Method

5.3.1 Participating entity should register at the e-registration system (http://suppliers.chinapsp.cn/) of the Organizing Agent and fill in and submit the Registration Form (see Appendix 1) by 17:00, June.14, 2019.

5.3.2 Participating entity shall either post the hardcopy of the Registration Documents for Pre-qualification (see Appendix 1&2; bound into A4 brochure; one copy required) or email(nanshajingsai@163.com) the e-copy to the Organizing Agent by 17:00, June, 14, 2019 (subject to the Agent’s receipt time in case of hardcopy delivery or email reply time in case of electronic copy delivery). Any overdue documents will not be accepted.

* For applicants submitting both hard and electronic copies, the hardcopy shall prevail; for those submitting only electronic copy, the electronic copy shall prevail.

5.3.3 Participating entity must at the same time upload the Registration Documents for Pre-qualification (signed and stamped documents for organizations or signed documents for natural persons in PDF and WORD formats) to the e-registration system (Website:http://suppliers.chinapsp.cn/) of the Organizing Agent as required.

5.3.4 In the case of there are less than 18 participating institutions or natural person, all of them will be admitted as official participants for further evaluation.

VI. Pre-qualification

Through multiple rounds of selection by the Pre-qualification Committee, 18 officially admitted participants will be selected from the participating entities. See Appendix 2 for detailed rules of pre-qualification.

VII. Security Deposit

7.1 The officially admitted participants should each pay a deposit of RMB 50,000 Yuan for the Competition. For more details, please refer to the Pre-qualification Result Notice.

7.2 The deposit will be fully refunded (RMB 50,000 Yuan with no interest) within 2 weeks after the evaluation of the design deliverables. Officially admitted participants who deposit yet fails to submit the design are not entitled to the refund.

7.3 Officially admitted participants who fail to pay the deposit as required will be automatically disqualified from the Competition.

VIII. Official Competition Phase I

8.1 The international competition will comprise two phases. In Phase I, the Expert Evaluation Committee will select 9 outstanding participants from the officially admitted entities who are qualified for the Phase II, who will prepare their deliverables for the subsequent competition.

8.2 The deliverables required for Phase I (i.e. Design Documents) include design brochure (design narratives and drawings) and display boards, all required in electronic copies. The preparation period for the Design Documents is 45 days, and the specific period is subject to the final version of the Technical Documents. The documentation requirements are subject to the final version of the Technical Documents, but Appendix 3 may be referenced.

8.3 The evaluation method of deliverables for Phase I is subject to the final version of the Technical Documents.

IX. Official Competition Phase II and Final Evaluation

9.1 In Phase II, the Expert Evaluation Committee will select the 1st－ 6th places (random ranking for the first three places)of the Competition from the 9 short listed entities.

9.2 The deliverables required for Phase II include 3D animation, 3D electronic model, multimedia presentation file (with Chinese subtitles), and entity model, all in electronic copies except the last one. The allotted time for preparing these deliverables is 30 days, and the deadline is subject to the final version of the Technical Documents. The documentation requirements are subject to the final version of the Technical Documents, Appendix 3 may be referenced.

9.3 The evaluation method of deliverables in Phase II is subject to the final version of the Technical Documents.

9.4 Nansha New District Management Committee and the IFF will set up a Decision-making Committee, who could select a winner from the deliverables ranked from 1st to 6th places.

X. Reimbursement and Payment Method

The winner will be prioritized for the design detailing work. Regarding design copyright payment and reimbursement, the top three entities will be granted RMB 1,400,000 Yuan each; the fourth to sixth places will be granted RMB 500,000 Yuan each; the seventh to ninth places will be granted RMB 300,000 Yuan each; the tenth to eighteenth places will be granted RMB 100,000 Yuan each. In case an international design organization or natural person must conclude a contract in order to obtain the right to design detailing or copyright and receive design compensation, such institution or natural person must entrust a local institution who possesses an RMB account in China to receive the payment. All participants should give due consideration to the competition cost and pay taxes in accordance with related tax laws of China. The Organizer will not bear any expense incurred by the design compensation.

XI. Misc.

11.1 The time mentioned in the Competition Announcement is all in Beijing Time.

11.2 All applicants shall be considered to have acknowledged all articles hereof.

11.3 All materials submitted by the applicants as per the above-mentioned rules are recommended to use in Chinese. English is also accepted. The deliverables required for Phase II need to be translated into Chinese if in other languages. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

11.4 All copyrights (excluding the paternity right) of the design proposals shall vest in the Organizer.

11.5 None of the registration and participation materials shall be returned, including but not limited to the Registration Documents, deliverables, design works and models.

11.6 The design proposal must be original. In case any deliverables involve a third-party IP right, the participant must take responsibility for any and all disputes, liabilities and consequences thus incurred.

11.7 Any consequence caused to the Organizer or any third party by the participant's IP infringement, the infringing participant must fully compensate for all losses and assume legal liabilities (including compensation for losses, etc.).

11.8 In case of any loss caused to any third party by the Organizer’s use of the deliverables without the awareness of the participant's IP infringement, the infringing participant shall fully compensate such loss and assume legal liabilities (including compensation for losses, etc.).

11.9 The participants should safe keep the documents obtained from the Organizer or Organizing Agent. Such documents must not be disclosed or used in any other occasions than the Competition; otherwise, the participants must compensate any loss and assume legal liabilities thus incurred (including compensation for losses, etc.)

11.10 The Competition and all relevant documents are governed by laws of the People's Republic of China.

11.11 This Competition does not allow any form of plagiarism. All consequences of plagiarism shall be borne by the fault party. The Organizer shall not bear any legal liability therefrom.



11.12 In case of any discrepancy between the Competition Announcement and the officially released Technical Documents, the Technical Documents shall prevail, and the Organizer has the right of final interpretation of the Competition Announcement.

11.13 Before the official competition, the Organizer has the right to terminate the Competition in case of any change in policy or other force majeure factors. The right of final interpretation resides in the Organizer.

11.14 Unless otherwise specified and explained, the term of “institution or natural person” in the Competition Announcement and its appendices shall also cover consortium members.

11.15 In case of any discrepancy between the English and Chinese versions of the Competition Announcement, the Chinese version shall prevail.

11.16 Source of Funds: Fiscal funds from district government

XI. Contact Information:

12.1 Organizer: Pearl Bay Development Authority of Guangzhou Nansha New Area

Address: Entry 101, Zone A, Stadium, Feng Huang Da Dao, Nansha District, Guangzhou

Zip code: 511455

Contacts: Mr. Xu, Mr. Yao

Tel: 020-39006883

Email: nanshajingsai@163.com

12.2 Co-organizer: International Finance Forum (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Office Address: X1301-G3778, Block 1, No. 106, East Fengze Road, Nansha District, Guangzhou

Zip code: 510130

Contact: Ms. Liu

Tel: 13817501734

Email: liusiyu@iff.org.cn

12.3 Organizing Agent: Guangdong Choicelink Internet Technology Co., Ltd.

Office Address: F23, Yuehai Building, 472, Huan Shi Dong Lu, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province

Zip code: 510075

Contact: Ms. Wu, Ms. Hu

Tel: 020-87651688-178/113

Mobile: 13822223181/17625709121

Email: nanshajingsai@163.com

Website: http://www.chinapsp.cn/

Appendices

1. Registration Documents for Pre-qualification (including Applicant Statement, Consortium Agreement and Commitment Letter of Participant’s Design Team)

2. Prequalification Rules

3. Technical Documents (draft, subject to the official version to be released at the briefing of Technical Documents)

4. Project Location Diagram

5. Map of Planned Site Property Lines

