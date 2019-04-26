Foster + Partners Designs "House of Wisdom" Library in Sharjah

Foster + Partners has unveiled their design for the House of Wisdom, an iconic library and cultural center for Sharjah, this year’s UNESCO World Book Capital. Located on the Sharjah International Airport Road, ten kilometers from the city center, the two-story scheme “embodies a sense of clarity and lightness, with a large floating roof cantilevering on all sides of a transparent rectilinear volume.”

The 15-meter-wide overhang shades the facades throughout most of the day, while movable aluminum screens of different densities filter the low sun in the evenings. The screens are deployed in the late afternoon, to ensure a visual connection with the exterior landscape throughout the day.

Visitors enter the scheme to a double-height reception hub and central courtyard at the building’s western edge. The densely-planted courtyard creates a comfortable outdoor environment for social events, while inside, large exhibition spaces, a café, an archive, and a reading area occupy the ground floor.

The floating roof is supported by four cores that also host back-of-house and service facilities, creating a column-free floorplate, with the two cores closest to the entrance containing large sculptural staircases that guide people to the mezzanine floor. The upper floor hosts a series of pod spaces suspended above the central courtyard, offering quiet and collaborative spaces, exhibition areas, and reading lounges.

Long considered primarily as repositories for books and periodicals, the role of libraries in the life of contemporary communities is set to be reimagined for the 21st century. The House of Wisdom conceptualizes the library as a social hub for learning, supported by innovation and technology.

-Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

News via: Foster + Partners