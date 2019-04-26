World
  Casa Diáfana / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa Diáfana / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

  26 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Casa Diáfana / Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Casa Diáfana / Taller Estilo Arquitectura, © Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera

© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera © Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera © Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera © Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera + 27

  • Design Team

    Taller Estilo Arquitectura S. de R. L. de C. V. - Arch. Víctor Alejandro Cruz Domínguez, Arch. Iván Atahualpa Hernández Salazar, Arch. Luís Armando Estrada Aguilar, Arch. Silvia Cuitún Coronado

  • Construction

    Eng. Juan Díaz Cab, Eng. Oscar Marroquín Hoil

  • Structure

    Eng. Rafael Domínguez Barjau

  • Collaborators

    Arch. Jorge Escalante Chan

  • Subcontracts

    Grupo Medra, IEDS (Innovación Estructural del Sur), Carpintería Linares
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera

Text description provided by the architects. The revitalization Mérida’s historic center has brought with it a new value for built heritage, whether it be partial or total and the interventions we see today are very diverse. Casa Diáfana is an anonymous dwelling on its exterior that adapts to the contextual image of the city, returning to its original façade and joining the rhythm of mass over openings of the neighboring houses. Inside, the existing building the first bay containing the lobby and guest bedroom area is preserved. The building aims to mix two languages; one belonging to the past and the other being contemporary, resulting in our opinion, sustainable architecture with proper use of resources.

© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera

The continuity of a double-height living space, dining room and kitchen are connected directly to the north, allowing the passage of light through the glass facade and the Glassblock to reveal the phenomenology of the building where experience and perception of the senses make it seem that the interior is the exterior and vice versa with the intention of achieving greater value in space. The rigidity of the architectural plant’s composition breaks with the outer areas using organic elements that provide fluidity to the space. The elliptical pool as the central element of the patio works as a temperature leveler, as the wind passes over the water and the interior of the house is cooled.

© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera

Casa Diáfana seeks to make it possible for people and their activities to fill with content and transform the home with care for the contemporary and the revaluation of the existing. It is a proposal experimenting with the use of materials, proportions, spaces, and typologies. The proposal seeks that existing buildings increase considerably in quality and durability, a proposal with social, urban and cultural points of view, thanks to its values in regards to the context in which it is located.

© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
Section 1
Section 1
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera
© Verónica Gloria Hernández | © David Cervera

