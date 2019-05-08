World
  7. Porta House / Moirë arquitectos

Porta House / Moirë arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 8 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Porta House / Moirë arquitectos
Porta House / Moirë arquitectos, © Blackline Producciones
© Blackline Producciones

© Blackline Producciones

© Blackline Producciones
© Blackline Producciones

Text description provided by the architects. Bearing in mind the limited dimensions of the piece of land, we proposed to elevate the public spaces of the house. This resource provides good lighting and great visuals of the city, as it gives privacy to the terrace, which is the main outer space.

© Blackline Producciones
© Blackline Producciones
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Blackline Producciones
© Blackline Producciones

On the ground floor, the house develops abasing. It allows creating a strong limit with the street, opening up to a small patio. On the access and the bedrooms area, the limit turns sharper, as it gets to be more permeable on the corner.

© Blackline Producciones
© Blackline Producciones

A light, steel sheet volume contains the kitchen, the dining room and the living room on the first floor. This overlapping rotated prism generates semi-covered areas on the ground floor which are used as parking space. The volume comes out the sidewalk and has a large window on the end, which provides the kitchen with visuals of the city.

© Blackline Producciones
© Blackline Producciones

A mixed construction system was chosen for this project. The ground floor was built mostly with concrete, in order to emphasize its basing characteristic. The first floor was materialized with the steel-framing system fully covered in black steel sheet. The floor-to-ceiling windows create light-filled spaces that make the contrast with the dark colors from the material chosen: concrete, wood and black metal.

Section
Section
© Blackline Producciones
© Blackline Producciones

View the complete gallery

About this office
Moirë arquitectos
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Porta House / Moirë arquitectos" [Casa Porta / Moirë arquitectos] 08 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915877/porta-house-moire-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

