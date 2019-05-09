World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Horma
  6. 2018
  7. AM House / Horma

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

AM House / Horma

  • 14:00 - 9 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AM House / Horma
Save this picture!
AM House / Horma, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio + 19

  • Architects

    Horma

  • Location

    Vila-real, Spain

  • Category

    Houses Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Nacho Juan, Clara Cantó, Jose Iborra, Ana Riera

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. The illusion of two friends and their two daughters. This is the story of a family that inherits with uncertainty a house between walls in its original state in the city center of Vila-real. Behind the uncertainty, a great opportunity to reinterpret a space attending to the needs of a new generation without forgetting the still existing past. The spatial fluidity and the warmth of the materials guided by natural light show how to inhabit the house. With a facade respected for its antiquity, the interior hides the revolution of the residential typology reinterpreting the usual values.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The original house was composed of two bodies, the house in contact with the main facade and a barn that occupied the bottom of the plot. Between them, other elements have appeared over time and have filled a necessary space to breathe. This rehabilitation aims to respect the existing architecture by valuing the original elements and eliminating those additions that make difficult to read the initial space Once its origin has been recovered, the project must connect both bodies to accommodate the requested domestic program and work to give them meaning as a whole.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

For this, a patio will become the main element, able to illuminate, articulate spaces and also give the house the necessary character, establishing a dialogue between the past, the present, and the future. The ground floor includes the public use of the house, developed throughout the size of the plot, 5 meters wide by 22 meters long. The spatial sequence proposed from the access is understood as a single space that at each moment is having a specific dimension and linked to a different function, with no more limits than its own geometry. 

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

With the appearance of the patio, it will be the one which shapes and makes sense of the sequence. A patio of contemplation and use where its footprint is more defined by its material than by its limits, intentionally diffuse to link with its adjacent spaces. On upper floors, the most private spaces for individual use find their place, distributing the rooms on the first floor and the studio on the top floor, under the original wooden roof linked to a terrace that allows reliving the patio that starts from ground level. 

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Facade, far from altering the existing rhythms, intervenes in the depth of the ground floor window, replacing the original one with a terrace inhabited with vegetation that improves the privacy of the house while allowing ventilation of the entire public area. Materially, the house is designed with neutral tones that emphasize the natural light and the geometry of the original elements, leaving the singularity for the patio, built entirely with vertical brickwork that runs throughout its surface and inhabited by abundant vegetation giving both together life and color to the whole. Therefore, brick, vegetation and natural light, primary materials, are responsible for intervening in a place with memory, but now also with a future to discover.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Horma
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "AM House / Horma" [Casa AM / Horma] 09 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915876/am-house-horma/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream