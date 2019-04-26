World
  7. Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura

  • 12:00 - 26 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura
Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura, © Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Folds, cubes, and sheets of bricks combine in this office building by Mínimo Común, transforming constructive experimentation into a game. In the city of Mariano Roque Alonso, in the immediate proximity of Asuncion, Paraguay, Mínimo Común Arquitectura completed an office building in which play and gravity challenge are combined in thorough experimentation in the use of brick.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The building is enveloped in surfaces that vary their design and work together to define the structural layout of the building and creating a play of shadows and lights on the facades. The building occupies a long lot that fits into a medium-density urban fabric, revealing a single facade to the street. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The trees that existed before the project were maintained and incorporated into the new building, with the exception of the tree on the street front. The building, in fact, moves back from the boundary of the property, and welcomes the visitor through a first brick surface, a screen with a structure of vertical and horizontal elements, filled with inclined planes.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The 180 square meters of building area is shared by a company that deals with agriculture and livestock, and a coworking space. The roof is mono-pitched, with the lowest part reserved for the shared workspace, and the double-height portion used for the agricultural business.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The position and width of the openings allow for effective lighting and ventilation throughout the building. The back of the lot can be accessed from both floors of the first building and contains a second volume, also used as a workspace. The floor area of this pavilion is one meter lower than the street level, while the garden roof is located at an intermediate level, between the two floors of the building that overlooks the street.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project location


About this office
Mínimo Común Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Extension Paraguay
Cite: "Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura" [Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura] 26 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915859/oficinas-nordeste-minimo-comun-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

