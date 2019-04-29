CT² Center for Teaching and Training / slapa oberholz pszczulny | sop architekten

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Located immediately adjacent to the Universitätsklinikum of RWTH Aachen, it is a highly flexible teaching facility offering multi-functional space and potential for further construction. The seven-storey, stand-alone cube occupies a prominent site on a raised plateau and marks the gateway to the campus, an emblematic solitaire sheathed in a polished metal skin.

The facade, made of stainless steel mesh, encases the building like a membrane, reducing the wall and strip windows behind it to a single plane. The closed stainless steel envelope contrasts with the transparent glass frontage, open and inviting, suggesting a passageway through to the campus behind in line with the overarching guiding architectural theme. The entrance facades are framed by stylish fair-faced concrete elements.

Inside the 30m-long cube, an atrium complete with bridges, wide galleries, and spacious open-study zones creates a world of communication and exchange, learning and research. The open-study zones feature small sitting areas fitted with special acoustic materials, mobile stools and electrically operated space dividers for meetings and intensive study.

During the planning stage, special attention was devoted to the creation of a multi-functional hall and a demo operating theatre equipped with all the latest technology, which would allow students to train in realistic conditions. As a result, the functional rooms are linked via the basement foyer to a large, interconnected event space. The exterior has been designed to allow for the construction of further buildings in the future, with green spaces, parking provision and paved pathways constructed using budget-friendly but visually upmarket techniques and materials.