Green City Residential Building / Adrian Streich Architekten AG

  • 06:00 - 26 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Green City Residential Building / Adrian Streich Architekten AG
Green City Residential Building / Adrian Streich Architekten AG, Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten

Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten + 17

  • General Contractor

    Losinger Marazzi AG

  • Landscape Designer

    Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten AG

  • Structural Engineer

    Wismer und Partner AG

  • Builder

    Genossenschaft Hofgarten

  • Builder Representative

    Vonplon Bautreuhand GmbH
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. Plot B3 south is interpreted as a small housing complex. From a generously proportioned, shared lobby, two stairwells each provide access to four residential units per storey. A half-storey offset between the two halves of the building results in different room heights on the ground floor. The ground floor has a room height of 4.3 m towards Spinnereiplatz. It is home to a bakery cum café and the common room for all non-profit housing cooperatives on the site. Smaller studios are located in the northern section of the ground floor with a room height of 3.6 m.

Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten

The 10 m x 8 m courtyard creates a shared centre for the building. A ring of balconies arranged on the split level serves as a private outdoor space and simultaneously facilitates visits between neighbours. This ring of balconies has no escape route function and can be furnished as desired. Shared conservatories and rooftop terraces on the first upper storey and attic storey are accessible to all residents.

Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten

The flats in the centre are grouped around the courtyard. Living and dining rooms of these flats meander around this interior open space. In addition to the areas facing the shared courtyard, all flats have more private living room areas oriented to the outside.

Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten
Courtesy of Adrian Streich Architekten

Adrian Streich Architekten AG
Cite: "Green City Residential Building / Adrian Streich Architekten AG" 26 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915854/green-city-residential-building-adrian-streich-architekten-ag/> ISSN 0719-8884

