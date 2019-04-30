World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Hiha Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Jordi & Anna interior renovation / Hiha Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Jordi & Anna interior renovation / Hiha Studio

  • 03:00 - 30 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jordi & Anna interior renovation / Hiha Studio
Save this picture!
Jordi & Anna interior renovation / Hiha Studio, © Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

© Pol Viladoms © Pol Viladoms © Pol Viladoms © Pol Viladoms + 17

  • Architects

    Hiha Studio

  • Location

    El Poal, Spain

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Architects in Charge

    Bernat Ardèvol

  • Design Team

    Jona Oliva, Genís Plassa, Edu Resina

  • Consultant

    Ardèvol Consultors Associats

  • Area

    3261.46 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. The project consisted of updating and adapting an existing building to the present, to new materials, to new ways of life.

The existing building is the result of the sum of two houses between a rammed earth party walls. They are buildings that respond to the typology in ​​La Plana de Lleida area featuring a rectangular plot that is around 5 meters wide and 15-30 meters in length.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

The main approach of the project was to empty the existing building in a selective way in order to attain the project aims and provide for the functional needs of the clients. This void allowed for the elimination of existing elements and for a reduction in the amount of surface requiring remodeling and thereby provides economic savings for the client. This decrease in remodeling area allowed us to provide the functional needs required by customers almost automatically. New visuals and relationships were also generated between the new rooms, both vertically and horizontally. The decision to place the empty spaces in contact with the north and south facades allowed us to obtain a greater contact surface with the exterior and to generate a more compact building. This reduced depth allowed us to extend the light from the facade to the center of the house.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Our efforts for this project were concentrated on giving the new spaces a domestic feel in the face of its monumentality. The new inner spaces generated by our selective vacuums are where we placed the spaces with a more "public" appeal.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

The building was developed on three levels, on the ground floor we have the "Roman Fauces" entrance, in tribute to the large entrance halls of the farmhouses and the traditional houses in the town. Day activities are concentrated on the first floor, with the living room, kitchen and dining room linked to the inner terrace and bathroom and the accompanying room. The second floor is dedicated to the night area where the rooms and the corresponding bathrooms are concentrated.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

The material essence of housing was achieved by fundamentally stripping and removing all ornaments and finishes prior to remodeling and returning the building to its original appearance. The rammed earth walls take on a prominent technical role in this new language since these walls allow us to regulate the natural moisture, temperature and acoustics of the interior of the house.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hiha Studio
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Jordi & Anna interior renovation / Hiha Studio" [Reforma interior cal Jordi&Anna / Hiha Studio] 30 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915851/jordi-and-anna-interior-renovation-hiha-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream