  7. Stella Fiore / IROJE KHM Architects

Stella Fiore / IROJE KHM Architects

  • 00:00 - 26 April, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Stella Fiore / IROJE KHM Architects
Stella Fiore / IROJE KHM Architects, © Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

© Sergio Pirrone

  • Architects

    IROJE KHM Architects

  • Location

    Goyang-si, South Korea

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    HyoMan Kim

  • Design Team

    Kyungjin Chung, Seunghee Song, JiYeon Kim, Mihwa Oh, Ara Jo, Damhee Kim

  • Area

    2187.04 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Sergio Pirrone

  • Constructor

    SAM HYUB construction CO., LTD.

  • Client

    SAM HYUB construction CO., LTD.,
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Different world from the world. For escaping lazy urban landscape and modern society which is under stressed, once we crossed STELLA BRIDGE which is over the stream where is a boundary of city and this small town, we can meet the stars for living, STELLA FIORE which is 19 town houses for sale.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Bird eye view
Bird eye view
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Stars landed on urban hill. Architectural Stars have been shaped by important requirements for architecture below. To introduce sufficient sunlight and surrounding view into the interior spaces in each levels, we designed clear story(roof-level window) framed in angled roofs and to protect privacy from the neighbor’s sight, slant walls are attached on main masses.

Zigzag spaces of skip floor scheme(split level scheme) of houses laid along the hillside shape inclined line on the skins of houses.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Plan 02
Plan 02
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Festive hillside village. Alley-like positive space - Inter spaces between each masses of units are positive and are strolling walk way, and both masses framed picturesque view of opposite landscape.

Plaza-like dynamic space - the main road in this site is a way for transportation, at the same time it’s a plaza for a close friendship between residents as community space.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Section 02
Section 02
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Small but rich space. By skipfloor scheme(split level scheme) which has been applied to sloped hillside, interior spaces are small area but having interesting experience of space.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Section 04
Section 04
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Identification for possessive instinct. 3 types of unit plan, 4 types of shapes and colored aluminium skins which are changed into various colors by viewing points identify all the 19 units as individual one.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Elevation 07
Elevation 07
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Advanced “housing business”. The developer of STELLA FIORE may be a pioneer who sales not real estate but culture in Korea.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Watching the stars from the stars. Now houses should become a place of everyday entertainment where you can enjoy life, rather than a mere machine to live in.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

About this office
IROJE KHM Architects
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Stella Fiore / IROJE KHM Architects" 26 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915847/stella-fiore-iroje-khm-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

