World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sustainability
  4. United States
  5. COOKFOX Architects
  6. 2015
  7. 150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects

150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects

  • 17:00 - 26 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects
Save this picture!
150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects, © Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

© Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman + 26

  • Architects

    COOKFOX Architects

  • Location

    New York, United States

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    COOKFOX Architects, DPC - Richard A. Cook, Partner, Robert F. Fox Jr., Partner - Pam Campbell, Partner

  • Design Team

    Luciana Spinola, Associate; Fred Metzger; Serge Appel; Giovanni Sidari

  • Area

    292571.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Frank Oudeman
Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Text description provided by the architects. The LEED Gold building incorporates the abandoned Whitehall warehouse, a massive, utilitarian structure of concrete, brick, and glass. The grid of the warehouse is maintained in the new building, with each bay defining separate townhomes on Charles and West 10th Streets. Individual, residential entries create new connections at the street level, activating the sidewalk with foot traffic. Retaining the streetwall as both a connection to the pedestrian scale and the neighborhood’s past, 150 Charles creates a vibrant streetscape and the highest-quality living environment for its residents.

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman
Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

A vision of weaving new development into the natural and historic environment of the West Village has shaped this project from the outset. Modern logic typically would balance a residential tower within a park, yet 150 Charles asserts that new growth can thoroughly integrate nature into the built environment.  The resulting building is a careful composition of stacked volumes that gradually setback, preserving the neighborhood’s scale and romantic character. Where the warehouse’s tarred roof once occupied the majority of the block, two terraced, landscaped volumes now surround a lush central courtyard.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Incorporating ideas of biophilia – our inherent connection to the environment - access to nature throughout the building is related to themes of prospect (wide, open views) and refuge (safe and protected interior spaces). 150 Charles combines the best of the West Village townhouse garden view and the waterfront high-rise river view with cascading terraces designed as a “fifth façade.” Integral to the experience of the building, 150 Charles has over 30,000 square feet of landscaped space distributed throughout lush green rooftops, planted terraces and courtyards - truly defining the term “superior landscaping.” This is more composed green space than Abingdon Square Park, Christopher Square Park and the Jefferson Market Garden combined.

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

150 Charles is more than a sum of its parts; it is a building crafted for a particular time and place, evoking a scale and texture characteristic of the neighborhood. Just as good streets are needed to bring neighborhoods to life, 150 Charles embodies an essential engagement with nature and the vibrancy of the West Village streetscape.

Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman
Save this picture!
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
COOKFOX Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sustainability Buildings Residential United States
Cite: "150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects" 26 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915842/150-charles-apartment-building-cookfox-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream