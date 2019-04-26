World
  7. Tin House / Henning Stummel Architects

Tin House / Henning Stummel Architects

  • 03:00 - 26 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Tin House / Henning Stummel Architects
Tin House / Henning Stummel Architects, © Gavriil Papadiotis
© Gavriil Papadiotis

© Tim Soar © Tim Soar © Tim Soar © Tim Soar + 17

© Tim Soar
© Tim Soar

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a Victorian neighbourhood, this backland site is overlooked on all sides. Our response was to develop a low, inward-looking courtyard house, offering both visual and acoustic privacy. The design is a composition of pavilions. This breaking down into the elements allowed us to respond to an irregular site boundary and to create an ensemble that looks onto a calm pool of water within a tranquil courtyard. 

© Tim Soar
© Tim Soar
Sections 2-4
Sections 2-4
© Tim Soar
© Tim Soar

Each pavilion accommodates a room. These spaces have pyramidal roofs with a generous top light over the centre. The roof shape has a low contour and maximizes spatial volume. The top light above brings the spaces to life. The roof-lights can be opened and on warm days the stack effect ensures that fresh cool air is drawn in from above the pool.

© Tim Soar
© Tim Soar

For the bedrooms trapezoid, blackout blinds were specially developed. The living room has a fireplace with a wood burning stove. The flue, which has to be higher than adjacent buildings, is a tall brick chimney on a square plan, tapering elegantly. It resembles a campanile overlooking the ensemble.  Secondary spaces such as washrooms, storage, and stairs are concealed within the double walls in between the pavilions. 

© Tim Soar
© Tim Soar

The pavilions are super-insulated (250mm of PY foam) and relatively airtight. A heat-recovery air system ensures energy efficient ventilation throughout the colder months.  The pavilions are clad in a standing seam metal cladding, a modest utilitarian finish that accentuates the sculptural quality of the design.

© Tim Soar
© Tim Soar

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cite: "Tin House / Henning Stummel Architects" 26 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915838/tin-house-henning-stummel-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

