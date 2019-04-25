429 Foz Housing / dEMM Arquitectura

+ 29

Architects dEMM Arquitectura

Location R. de Gondarém 429, 4150-557 Porto, Portugal

Category Residential

Lead Architect Paulo Fernandes Silva

Collaborators Diana Fernandes Silva | Isabela Almeida Neves

Client J. Camilo Project

Area 815.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs José Campos Photography

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Foz Housing is a residential building with 4 apartments distributed over 5 floors. Located in the area of Porto Foz do Douro, it has East / West orientation and is inserted in an urban area in consolidation next to the Atlantic Ocean.

The access to the building is made from Gondarém Street, where rooms are located; and the backyard faces west, where the social areas are located.

The area related to the neighboring buildings has a partial view of the sea. The balconies are planned to direct the visual framing towards the Atlantic Ocean, also allowing large windows and openings to extend the social areas from the interior to the exterior. Gondarém Street contains mainly residential buildings with continuous facades and leafy trees. This adjusts the volume of our project to the outline of the adjacent buildings.

Regarding the design language, we explored a visual of fine contours, the main material being the concrete in dark coloration with a texture that extends to the wooden elements complemented with the vegetation.