World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. dEMM Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. 429 Foz Housing / dEMM Arquitectura

429 Foz Housing / dEMM Arquitectura

  • 12:00 - 25 April, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
429 Foz Housing / dEMM Arquitectura
Save this picture!
429 Foz Housing / dEMM Arquitectura, © José Campos Photography
© José Campos Photography

© José Campos Photography © José Campos Photography © José Campos Photography © José Campos Photography + 29

  • Architects

    dEMM Arquitectura

  • Location

    R. de Gondarém 429, 4150-557 Porto, Portugal

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architect

    Paulo Fernandes Silva

  • Collaborators

    Diana Fernandes Silva | Isabela Almeida Neves

  • Client

    J. Camilo Project

  • Area

    815.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    José Campos Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Foz Housing is a residential building with 4 apartments distributed over 5 floors. Located in the area of Porto Foz do Douro, it has East / West orientation and is inserted in an urban area in consolidation next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Save this picture!
© José Campos Photography
© José Campos Photography

The access to the building is made from Gondarém Street, where rooms are located; and the backyard faces west, where the social areas are located.

Save this picture!
© José Campos Photography
© José Campos Photography

The area related to the neighboring buildings has a partial view of the sea. The balconies are planned to direct the visual framing towards the Atlantic Ocean, also allowing large windows and openings to extend the social areas from the interior to the exterior. Gondarém Street contains mainly residential buildings with continuous facades and leafy trees. This adjusts the volume of our project to the outline of the adjacent buildings.

Save this picture!
© José Campos Photography
© José Campos Photography
Save this picture!
© José Campos Photography
© José Campos Photography

Regarding the design language, we explored a visual of fine contours, the main material being the concrete in dark coloration with a texture that extends to the wooden elements complemented with the vegetation.

Save this picture!
© José Campos Photography
© José Campos Photography
Save this picture!
© José Campos Photography
© José Campos Photography

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
dEMM Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Buildings Residential Portugal
Cite: "429 Foz Housing / dEMM Arquitectura" [429 Foz Housing / dEMM Arquitectura] 25 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Ott, Clara) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915826/429-foz-housing-demm-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream