  7. Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 29 April, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Matheus Pereira
Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Dune House project tries to establish a new relationship between architecture and landscape, by using the two universes into one unique group. The two artificial sand dunes connect the house to the landscape and extend its limits far away. In the middle of these two hills, four concrete arms shelter all living functions, in a crisscross direction.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The roof undulates, in a warp shape, creating different interior and exterior atmospheres. Crossing the house through the roof becomes an experience in itself, giving new points of view over the landscape, and reminding us of the old road that crossed the landscape.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Plant
Plant
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Dune House is built on four arms that allow to detached the agricultural annex (the North volume) from the habitational area (the three remaining volumes). That layout promotes autonomy and privacy between the bedrooms and the living room since they are organized in different wings. These spaces, followed by wooden platforms, enjoy distinct views through the landscape.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos" [Casa Monte / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos] 29 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pereira, Matheus) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915824/monte-house-pereira-miguel-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

