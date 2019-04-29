Monte House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

+ 29

Project Team Cláudia Alpoim, Inês Ludovino

Text description provided by the architects. The Dune House project tries to establish a new relationship between architecture and landscape, by using the two universes into one unique group. The two artificial sand dunes connect the house to the landscape and extend its limits far away. In the middle of these two hills, four concrete arms shelter all living functions, in a crisscross direction.

The roof undulates, in a warp shape, creating different interior and exterior atmospheres. Crossing the house through the roof becomes an experience in itself, giving new points of view over the landscape, and reminding us of the old road that crossed the landscape.

The Dune House is built on four arms that allow to detached the agricultural annex (the North volume) from the habitational area (the three remaining volumes). That layout promotes autonomy and privacy between the bedrooms and the living room since they are organized in different wings. These spaces, followed by wooden platforms, enjoy distinct views through the landscape.