The Doonan Glasshouse / Sarah Waller Design

Clients Sarah Waller and Paul Blatchford

Text description provided by the architects. The Doonan Glasshouse is the self-designed and built ‘dream home’ of Architect Sarah Waller. Adopting a ‘less is more’ approach, the floating terrazzo slab, long expanses of full height glass and a near flat roof provide a simple, yet elegant, linear form. Inspired by mid-century homes such as Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House and Philip Johnson’s Glass House, Sarah Waller Design aimed to create a timeless piece of architecture in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

The primary design intention was to remove the distinction between the indoors and outdoors in order to create spaces which feel open and transparent. Walls of glass spanning the length of the home allow an abundance of natural light to stream through, imbuing warmth and affording uninterrupted views of the lush surrounds. From within, the full height glass and butt-jointed corner windows increase the sense of openness and highlight the architectural features. Externally, the glass reflects the surrounding greenery which allows the structure to blend into the site and for the landscape to appear as if it is floating through the house.

The main house has an open floorplan with Kitchen and Dining Area, Living Area with Fireplace, Media Room, Study, Laundry and four Bedrooms and Bathrooms. The Master Bedroom and Studio act as two glass boxes which gently bookend the L shaped layout. Views from all rooms take advantage of the surrounding landscape and tropical climate. The unconventional kitchen takes pride of place in the center of the house and is the definition of minimalism with a restrained palette and clean lines. Generously sized black and white island benches punctuate the open plan layout and reflect the linear monochrome feel throughout.

The philosophy behind this house was to create somewhere which made the occupant feel like they were on holidays all the time, which resulted in the resort style character of the design. Taking style cues from the Modernist Palm Springs pools popular during the 50’s, the home includes a streamlined 18-meter pool, offset with a Cabana which is ideally located for soaking up the sweeping views across the landscape. A tropical feel pervades the lush landscaping which envelops the house and with pool stepped down a level, views to the hinterland from the main house above are maximized. Simple mass tropical planting with up-lit feature trees are the basis of landscape design.

Overall the clean lines, total transparency and minimal detail of this design come together to create an architectural statement which reflects the houses of the 1950s modernist movement, whilst the monochromatic colour scheme pulls the house together, resulting in a chic, modern and flowing family home.