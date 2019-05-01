World
  Blue Mist / 123 architects

Blue Mist / 123 architects

  1 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Blue Mist / 123 architects
© Chenxiyu
© Chenxiyu
Blue Mistis the design of a beauty salon in Beijing, that draws visual and formal influences from water and the seaside, resulting in a cool and calming space. The interior is characterized by gently curved walls that are finished with a white-blue gradation that recalls ocean mist and waves.

© Chenxiyu
© Chenxiyu
Concept
© Chenxiyu
Subtly connecting the space as a whole in a fluid way, they divide the salon into different zones, while also keeping it open to allow for a variety of services and activities to happen in a small area. The dynamic curved walls are also organized to create functional flow throughout, making it possible to gain access to each of the zones from more than one direction.

© Chenxiyu
Organically shaped furniture and spatial configurations have been realized and organized in a way that will enable the salon to host lectures and shows, providing experiences that have not previously been considered in this kind of space.

© Chenxiyu
© Chenxiyu
Plan
© Chenxiyu
123 architects
Cite: "Blue Mist / 123 architects" 01 May 2019. ArchDaily.

