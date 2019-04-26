Casa de Gatos / WOWOWA Architects

-
Architects
LocationFitzroy North, Australia
Category
Design TeamMonique Woodward, Scott Woodward, Issy Jooste, Zoe Diacolabrianos
StylingRuth Welsby
Project Year2017
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Casa de Gatos translates to house of cats in Spanish. A Mexican themed space for a travel loving couple with four fur babies; two dogs and two cats. Located on a tiny double fronted block in North Fitzroy this tricky renovation to a DIY 70’s modernist renovation of a Victorian worker’s cottage was a visual language fiesta.
This tight-&-right project lands in a radically conservative place – being both brutal & sympathetic to the existing, to carve out a contemporary work-horse of a home within the confines of a small footprint, while bringing joy and delight to a six-inhabitant party.
Pops of bright orange in the kitchen and aqua tiles with terracotta grout in the bathroom reinforce the spaces liveability and lovability.