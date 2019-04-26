World
  7. Casa de Gatos / WOWOWA Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Casa de Gatos / WOWOWA Architects

  • 01:00 - 26 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Casa de Gatos / WOWOWA Architects
Casa de Gatos / WOWOWA Architects, © Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

© Martina Gemmola

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

Text description provided by the architects. Casa de Gatos translates to house of cats in Spanish. A Mexican themed space for a travel loving couple with four fur babies; two dogs and two cats. Located on a tiny double fronted block in North Fitzroy this tricky renovation to a DIY 70’s modernist renovation of a Victorian worker’s cottage was a visual language fiesta.

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

This tight-&-right project lands in a radically conservative place – being both brutal & sympathetic to the existing, to carve out a contemporary work-horse of a home within the confines of a small footprint, while bringing joy and delight to a six-inhabitant party.

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola
Sections
Sections
© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

Pops of bright orange in the kitchen and aqua tiles with terracotta grout in the bathroom reinforce the spaces liveability and lovability.

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

About this office
WOWOWA Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Australia
Cite: "Casa de Gatos / WOWOWA Architects" 26 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915806/casa-de-gatos-wowowa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

