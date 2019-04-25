World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Studio NAB Designs a Greenhouse Roof for Notre-Dame

Studio NAB Designs a Greenhouse Roof for Notre-Dame

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio NAB Designs a Greenhouse Roof for Notre-Dame
Save this picture!
Studio NAB Designs a Greenhouse Roof for Notre-Dame, © Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

In the aftermath of the blaze that destroyed the roof of Paris’ iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, Studio NAB has envisioned a replacement “greenhouse roof.” Described as a cathedral “in green for all,” the project would see the creation of rooftop greenhouse that embraces the reintroduction of biodiversity, education, and solidarity.

Save this picture!
© Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

The Studio NAB scheme is designed to be “anchored in its time, turned towards the future and representing the stakes of our time.” The greenhouse would enable the professional reintegration of the poor and disenfranchised through education about urban agriculture, horticulture, and permaculture while reconnecting children with nature through educational workshops.

Save this picture!
© Studio NAB
© Studio NAB

Bees would be reintroduced to the cathedral through a central hive, where beekeeping training would continue the scheme’s ethos of productivity. Burnt oak framework from the fire would be reused in the creation of planters and facilities present in the greenhouse, a symbol of acceptance of the course of history while creating a metaphor between old and new.

The scheme is one of many produced in response to the Notre-Dame fire, with a competition for the roof's redesign commissioned last week. Earlier this week, Foster+Partners produced their own version of what should become of the damaged landmark.

News via: Studio NAB

The Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire: What Happened, and What Happens Next?

One day after the fire that partially destroyed the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, we are left to look back at the night of unfolding devastation, and forward at plans to renovate and restore the structure back to its former glory.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio NAB Designs a Greenhouse Roof for Notre-Dame" 25 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915803/studio-nab-designs-a-greenhouse-roof-for-notre-dame/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream