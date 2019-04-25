Studio NAB Designs a Greenhouse Roof for Notre-Dame

In the aftermath of the blaze that destroyed the roof of Paris’ iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, Studio NAB has envisioned a replacement “greenhouse roof.” Described as a cathedral “in green for all,” the project would see the creation of rooftop greenhouse that embraces the reintroduction of biodiversity, education, and solidarity.

The Studio NAB scheme is designed to be “anchored in its time, turned towards the future and representing the stakes of our time.” The greenhouse would enable the professional reintegration of the poor and disenfranchised through education about urban agriculture, horticulture, and permaculture while reconnecting children with nature through educational workshops.

Bees would be reintroduced to the cathedral through a central hive, where beekeeping training would continue the scheme’s ethos of productivity. Burnt oak framework from the fire would be reused in the creation of planters and facilities present in the greenhouse, a symbol of acceptance of the course of history while creating a metaphor between old and new.

The scheme is one of many produced in response to the Notre-Dame fire, with a competition for the roof's redesign commissioned last week. Earlier this week, Foster+Partners produced their own version of what should become of the damaged landmark.

News via: Studio NAB