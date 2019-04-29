World
  7. Living Art Pavilion / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Living Art Pavilion / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Living Art Pavilion / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS
Night view. Image © Chao Zhang

A walkway between The Living Art Pavilion and building two. Image © Chao Zhang An independent furniture store. Image © Chao Zhang Walls and openings. Image © Chao Zhang Concrete rib beams. Image © Chao Zhang + 28

  • Interiors Designers

    MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

  • Location

    Shenzhen, China

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Lead Architects

    Guansheng Zeng

  • Architecture Design Team

    Wenguo Luo, Ziyun Mai, Die Hu | Yazhu Wu, Danning Shen

  • Landscape Design Team

    Wenguo Luo, Die Hu

  • Interior Design Team

    Wenguo Luo, Ziyun Mai, Lingli Yang

  • Clients

    Shenzhen Jialingyu Industrial Limited Company

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang
An independent furniture store. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Living Art Pavilion, located in Quanzhi Technology Innovation park of Shajing in Shenzhen, is the highlight of the industrial park’s upgrading strategy which includes adding culture and recreation programs into the park. The programs of the building consist of an independent furniture store and a tea house.

Bird view. Image © Chao Zhang

The Pavilion faces the expressway in the north, with a row of Terminalia mantaly retained right outside the northern walls. The northern walls are specially designed at different heights, which not only lowered the impact of noises from the expressway, but also formed a beautiful space inside with the Terminalia mantaly. The pavilion, together with the commercial and artistic spaces on the ground floor of the office building No.2, which located at the south of the pavilion, creates a dynamic recreation atmosphere. At the same time, a comfortable and pleasant public space for pedestrians are perfectly created due to interfaces and scales of two buildings which interact with each other.

A walkway between The Living Art Pavilion and building two. Image © Chao Zhang
Unidirectional sloping roof. Image © Chao Zhang

The whole building is composed of six unit blocks. The independent furniture store is composed of four unit blocks in the west, while the other two unit blocks near the city plaza of entrance functions as tea house. By placing some outdoor chairs in the plaza, the tea house creates a comfortable environment for the public life.

Axonometric drawing of the interior
A tea house at the entrance. Image © Chao Zhang

The middle two unit blocks are combined into one to provide a large exhibition space for the furniture store. Prototype of Living Art Pavilion are referring to elements of traditional dwellings in Shajing: sloping roof and courtyard space. Each unit block is composed of a courtyard and a unidirectional roofed building.

Concrete rib beams. Image © Chao Zhang
The connection between the interior and the courtyard. Image © Chao Zhang

Being roof structure of the building, concrete rib beams enhance the aerial perspective effect of the sloping roof. At the same time, the exposed concrete beams retain the wood texture of the pine formwork. The walls and openings are distributed in the north-south direction of each unit, which created a sense of order and a feeling of depth in the east-west direction of interior space.

The connection between the interior and the courtyard. Image © Chao Zhang
Walls and openings. Image © Chao Zhang

Courtyard space of adjacent units is arranged in the south or north alternatively. With change of height of walls and sloping beams, trees in the courtyards appear indistinctly. In addition, under the Terminalia mantaly, the plain white walls and gray concrete tiles complement each other, integrating nature as well.

Courtyard. Image © Chao Zhang

MOZHAO ARCHITECTS
Cite: "Living Art Pavilion / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS" 29 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915786/living-art-pavilion-mozhao-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

Night view. Image © Chao Zhang

生活美学馆 / 墨照建筑设计事务所

