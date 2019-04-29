Rosewood Bangkok / KPF

+ 30

Architects KPF

Location 1041 38 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand

Category Hotels

Building Height 154 m

Floors 33

Rooms 159

Area 24000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Owen Raggett

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city’s prime central business district, the new hotel embraces a striking, contemporary architectural design and elevates the global brand’s presence in Bangkok.

KPF is pleased to announce the completion of the new Rosewood Bangkok. A striking addition to the city’s skyline, the luxury hotel’s design is inspired by the graceful hand movement of the wai – the simple and elegant Thai gesture of greeting and welcome. This prominent geometric form marks the tower from afar and provides unique opportunities for guestrooms and amenity spaces.

“Rosewood Bangkok adds to KPF’s growing body of work in this dynamic city,” says KPF President James von Klemperer. “We are excited to contribute to Bangkok’s stylistic diversity and rich collection of very special hotels.”

“Our team is thrilled to have collaborated on such an ambitious project,” says KPF Principal Forth Bagley. “We hope is that Rosewood Bangkok proves that exciting architectural design can exist side-by-side refined luxury.”

Not only culturally representative, the sloping of the building also creates terraces, diminishing floorplates, and distinctive occupiable spaces as the tower rises. Two connected high-rise structures meet to create a central atrium with lush, vertical gardens and a dramatic indoor waterfall, evoking Thailand's famous caves and encouraging a truly memorable guest experience. The 159-room, 30-floor tower features two restaurants, two bars, a spa, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center, as well as a top-floor event venue which offers panoramic views of the capital's iconic skyline.

Guestrooms include "sky villas" with large terraces and private plunge pools. Designed with a direct link to public transportation, the Rosewood Hotel connects to the adjacent Ploenchit Skytrain Station and is an integral part of the luxury enclave encompassing several embassies, new residential towers, offices, and high-end retail. Tandem Architects served as the executive architect, with Celia Chu Design Associates responsible for the interior design.