  7. Rosewood Bangkok / KPF

Rosewood Bangkok / KPF

  • 21:00 - 29 April, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Rosewood Bangkok / KPF
Rosewood Bangkok / KPF, © Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

© Owen Raggett

  • Architects

    KPF

  • Location

    1041 38 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Building Height

    154 m

  • Floors

    33

  • Rooms

    159

  • Area

    24000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city’s prime central business district, the new hotel embraces a striking, contemporary architectural design and elevates the global brand’s presence in Bangkok.

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

KPF is pleased to announce the completion of the new Rosewood Bangkok. A striking addition to the city’s skyline, the luxury hotel’s design is inspired by the graceful hand movement of the wai – the simple and elegant Thai gesture of greeting and welcome. This prominent geometric form marks the tower from afar and provides unique opportunities for guestrooms and amenity spaces.

Courtesy of KPF
Courtesy of KPF

“Rosewood Bangkok adds to KPF’s growing body of work in this dynamic city,” says KPF President James von Klemperer. “We are excited to contribute to Bangkok’s stylistic diversity and rich collection of very special hotels.”

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

“Our team is thrilled to have collaborated on such an ambitious project,” says KPF Principal Forth Bagley. “We hope is that Rosewood Bangkok proves that exciting architectural design can exist side-by-side refined luxury.”

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Not only culturally representative, the sloping of the building also creates terraces, diminishing floorplates, and distinctive occupiable spaces as the tower rises. Two connected high-rise structures meet to create a central atrium with lush, vertical gardens and a dramatic indoor waterfall, evoking Thailand's famous caves and encouraging a truly memorable guest experience. The 159-room, 30-floor tower features two restaurants, two bars, a spa, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center, as well as a top-floor event venue which offers panoramic views of the capital's iconic skyline.

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Guestrooms include "sky villas" with large terraces and private plunge pools. Designed with a direct link to public transportation, the Rosewood Hotel connects to the adjacent Ploenchit Skytrain Station and is an integral part of the luxury enclave encompassing several embassies, new residential towers, offices, and high-end retail. Tandem Architects served as the executive architect, with Celia Chu Design Associates responsible for the interior design.

© Owen Raggett
© Owen Raggett

Project location

Cite: "Rosewood Bangkok / KPF" 29 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915785/rosewood-bangkok-kpf/> ISSN 0719-8884

