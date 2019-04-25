Freebooter Housing / GG-loop

World
  • Architects

    GG-loop

  • Location

    John Blankensteinstraat 155, 1095 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Design Team

    Giacomo Garziano, Robbie Nijzen, Simone Peluso, Daniele Colombati, Jan-Willem Terlouw, Piergiorgio Angius, Luis Cascales, Krzysztof Zinger

  • Area

    257.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Francisco Nogueira, Michael Sieber
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Designed and developed by Amsterdam-based studio GG-loop, the project is an expression of the studio’s signature and philosophy of responding to the design brief with the experience and wellbeing of the end-user continuously in mind.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Among other features in these homes, Garziano studied the movement of the sun year-round to create the parametric shape and positioning of the building’s louvers, allowing optimal sunlight to flood the apartment while at the same time maintaining the necessary privacy of the inhabitants.

© Michael Sieber
© Michael Sieber
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The floorplan, flow of spaces and organic lines were also created with careful consideration to daily use and the typical tasks of dwellers – in short, so the home is a healthy and productive habitat for rest and living. GG-loop’s design aesthetic is extravagant without being invasive, visionary and futuristic while paying attention to local cultures, customs, and sensibilities. Construction of the key internal elements required strong craftsmanship and timberwork, as well as solid structural expertise.

© Michael Sieber
© Michael Sieber

The maritime design was the main source of Freebooter’s aesthetic and was also a source of technical inspiration. The development’s construction was entirely prefabricated down to the last detail, with western red cedar, pine, and steel the key materials used throughout each apartment - references to the materials used in ship-building.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Freebooter also takes its cue from Dutch maritime history, and in particular to ‘Freebooters,’ historical figures who assembled freelance sailing teams to take to the high seas in search of adventure and new lands. Freebooter’s design was inspired by their courageous spirit, as it explores new realms of design. GG-loop was the technical and creative lead on the Freebooter project, the first interior and exterior residential project designed completely by the studio in the Netherlands.

© Michael Sieber
© Michael Sieber

