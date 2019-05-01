World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Infographics
  3. Infographic: The Pritzker Architecture Prize

Infographic: The Pritzker Architecture Prize

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Infographic: The Pritzker Architecture Prize
Save this picture!
© Lena Pak
© Lena Pak

Dealing with data analysis and communication is an important part when it comes to mediating between decision-makers and residents. Architect and Urbanist Lena Pak has developed a personal interest for data visualization in order to improve the communication process in a clear and effective way and she has shared with ArchDaily her last project based on the Pritzker Architecture Prize. A dynamic and interactive infographic that is meant to generalize information about the prize and to highlight curious facts of its distribution.

“It was challenging to tell a story visualizing all the collected data in an elegant way, balancing between “the less is more” and “the less is bore”. In general, my project is a classic story about people and their journey to the Prize.“

Save this picture!
© Lena Pak
© Lena Pak

Save this picture!
© Lena Pak
© Lena Pak

Save this picture!
© Lena Pak
© Lena Pak
Save this picture!
© Lena Pak
© Lena Pak
Save this picture!
© Lena Pak
© Lena Pak

Infographics by Lena Pak during the course Infographics BY supported by Invento Labs. You can see the original and interactive version here: https://readymag.com/cubanmood/pritzker-prize.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Fernanda Castro
Author

See more:

News Infographics
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Infographic: The Pritzker Architecture Prize" 01 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915781/infographic-the-pritzker-architecture-prize/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream