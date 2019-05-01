Infographic: The Pritzker Architecture Prize

Dealing with data analysis and communication is an important part when it comes to mediating between decision-makers and residents. Architect and Urbanist Lena Pak has developed a personal interest for data visualization in order to improve the communication process in a clear and effective way and she has shared with ArchDaily her last project based on the Pritzker Architecture Prize. A dynamic and interactive infographic that is meant to generalize information about the prize and to highlight curious facts of its distribution.

“It was challenging to tell a story visualizing all the collected data in an elegant way, balancing between “the less is more” and “the less is bore”. In general, my project is a classic story about people and their journey to the Prize.“

Infographics by Lena Pak during the course Infographics BY supported by Invento Labs. You can see the original and interactive version here: https://readymag.com/ cubanmood/pritzker-prize.