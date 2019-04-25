Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig

Architects Olson Kundig

Location Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica

Category Houses

Lead Architect Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal

Design Team Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal / Kevin Kudo-King, AIA, LEED® AP, Principal

Project Architect Martina Bendel

Area 2140.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Nic Lehoux

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Costa Rica Treehouse is inspired by the jungle of this densely forested site on the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. Built entirely of teak wood harvested on-site, the retreat engages with the jungle at each of its three levels: at the forest floor, the middle floor is nestled within the trees, and the top level rises above the tree canopy with views of the surf at nearby Playa Hermosa beach.

The clients are surfers as well as avid environmentalists, and this project reflects their deep commitment to sustainable land management in Costa Rica. Designed as an open-air surfer hut, the project engages the Costa Rican landscape in various ways, from the vegetation accessible just off the main floor, to the larger weather and surf patterns one can experience on the top level.

Designed to operate passively, the home is intended to breathe and remain open to the elements in this temperate semi-tropic environment. The top and bottom floors are completely open to the elements with a double-screen operable wood shutter system, allowing daylight and natural ventilation, but also privacy and security when the owners are away. Shading, a 3.5-kW photovoltaic array, and a rainwater collection system make the house’s compact footprint even lighter on the land.