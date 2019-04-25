World
Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig
Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

  • Architects

    Olson Kundig

  • Location

    Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal

  • Design Team

    Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal / Kevin Kudo-King, AIA, LEED® AP, Principal

  • Project Architect

    Martina Bendel

  • Area

    2140.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nic Lehoux

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux + 19

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Costa Rica Treehouse is inspired by the jungle of this densely forested site on the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. Built entirely of teak wood harvested on-site, the retreat engages with the jungle at each of its three levels: at the forest floor, the middle floor is nestled within the trees, and the top level rises above the tree canopy with views of the surf at nearby Playa Hermosa beach.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The clients are surfers as well as avid environmentalists, and this project reflects their deep commitment to sustainable land management in Costa Rica. Designed as an open-air surfer hut, the project engages the Costa Rican landscape in various ways, from the vegetation accessible just off the main floor, to the larger weather and surf patterns one can experience on the top level.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Designed to operate passively, the home is intended to breathe and remain open to the elements in this temperate semi-tropic environment. The top and bottom floors are completely open to the elements with a double-screen operable wood shutter system, allowing daylight and natural ventilation, but also privacy and security when the owners are away. Shading, a 3.5-kW photovoltaic array, and a rainwater collection system make the house’s compact footprint even lighter on the land.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Cite: "Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig" 25 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915777/costa-rica-treehouse-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

