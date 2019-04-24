Andares Corporate / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

+ 30

President Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

Architecture Director Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

Project Director Andrés Cajiga

Design Manager Maricarmen Lazo

Design Team Pamela Flores, Daniel Marino López, Liliana Reyes

Engineering Coordination Marcos Hernández

Engineering Team Enrique Contreras

Media and Marketing Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas

Interior Design Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Interior Director Nadia Borrás

Interior Team Andoni Barcón

Structure Engineering Jaime Palacios + IDEA Ingenieros

Electric Engineering Circuito S.A.

AC Engineering Circuito S.A.

Systems Engineering Circuito S.A.

Hydrosanitary Engineering Circuito S.A.

Lighting Consultant Javier Ten

Audio & Video Consultant Circuito S.A.

Landscaping Consultant NURBAN

Builder Advance Builders

Text description provided by the architects. The 23-story Andares Corporate Building project rises to a height of 140 meters, which transforms the Guadalajara’s metropolitan area skyline. This mixed-use office and retail project has the advantage of being located within the successful Andares shopping mall, also designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos.

The driving concept behind the design is integration with the urban context around the project, which extends and complements the earlier development through a clear architectural dialogue.

The volumes of the three-story commercial base are displaced to create green terraces, and form a plinth for the office tower, which rises in 6 blocks of irregular height, each separated by a terrace level.

The internal distribution of the tower was laid out with a central nucleus for vertical circulations and services. This left the perimeter free, with the flexibility to accommodate a range of spatial configurations, while providing the best views. As a result of the separations between each section, there are five floors with perimeter terraces, granting added value to the offices with private outdoor space.

The façade incorporates a system of brise-soleils set at different positions to reinforce the character of the volumes, as well as providing protection against solar gain.

Levels 3 and 4 of the development contain exclusive amenities including dining area, café, gym, events and multi-purpose rooms, etc.

The building includes five parking levels for the offices and visitors, connected to the parking network of the shopping mall, generating entrances and exits throughout the Andares complex.

The development is in the process of undergoing LEED® Gold certification.