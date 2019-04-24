World
Andares Corporate / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  16:00 - 24 April, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Andares Corporate / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 30

  • President

    Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

  • Architecture Director

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Project Director

    Andrés Cajiga

  • Design Manager

    Maricarmen Lazo

  • Design Team

    Pamela Flores, Daniel Marino López, Liliana Reyes

  • Engineering Coordination

    Marcos Hernández

  • Engineering Team

    Enrique Contreras

  • Media and Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas

  • Interior Design

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Interior Director

    Nadia Borrás

  • Interior Team

    Andoni Barcón

  • Structure Engineering

    Jaime Palacios + IDEA Ingenieros

  • Electric Engineering

    Circuito S.A.

  • AC Engineering

    Circuito S.A.

  • Systems Engineering

    Circuito S.A.

  • Hydrosanitary Engineering

    Circuito S.A.

  • Lighting Consultant

    Javier Ten

  • Audio & Video Consultant

    Circuito S.A.

  • Landscaping Consultant

    NURBAN

  • Builder

    Advance Builders
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The 23-story Andares Corporate Building project rises to a height of 140 meters, which transforms the Guadalajara’s metropolitan area skyline. This mixed-use office and retail project has the advantage of being located within the successful Andares shopping mall, also designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The driving concept behind the design is integration with the urban context around the project, which extends and complements the earlier development through a clear architectural dialogue.

The volumes of the three-story commercial base are displaced to create green terraces, and form a plinth for the office tower, which rises in 6 blocks of irregular height, each separated by a terrace level.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The internal distribution of the tower was laid out with a central nucleus for vertical circulations and services. This left the perimeter free, with the flexibility to accommodate a range of spatial configurations, while providing the best views. As a result of the separations between each section, there are five floors with perimeter terraces, granting added value to the offices with private outdoor space.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The façade incorporates a system of brise-soleils set at different positions to reinforce the character of the volumes, as well as providing protection against solar gain.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Levels 3 and 4 of the development contain exclusive amenities including dining area, café, gym, events and multi-purpose rooms, etc.

The building includes five parking levels for the offices and visitors, connected to the parking network of the shopping mall, generating entrances and exits throughout the Andares complex.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The development is in the process of undergoing LEED® Gold certification.

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
