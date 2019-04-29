World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Infographics
  3. Infographic: The Evolution of Glass

Infographic: The Evolution of Glass

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Infographic: The Evolution of Glass
Save this picture!
Infographic: The Evolution of Glass, © Matheus Pereira
© Matheus Pereira

Glass is so present in our lives that it’s very difficult to think about the amount of work, experimentation and technologies behind each panel or glass object. It’s also impossible to separate innovations from modern architectural projects –from architects such as Mies Van der Rohe and Le Corbusier– from the advances of the glass industry.

We’re following the history of glass, from Mesopotamian artifacts to technological glasses, and we invite you to travel with us.

Save this picture!
© Matheus Pereira
© Matheus Pereira
Save this picture!
© Matheus Pereira
© Matheus Pereira
Save this picture!
© Matheus Pereira
© Matheus Pereira
Save this picture!
© Matheus Pereira
© Matheus Pereira
Save this picture!
© Matheus Pereira
© Matheus Pereira

Illustrations by Matheus Pereira, Project Curator and Editor at ArchDaily.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eduardo Souza
Author

See more:

News Infographics
Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Infographic: The Evolution of Glass" 29 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915760/infographic-the-evolution-of-glass/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream