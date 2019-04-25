World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. Brazil
  5. Victor Delaqua
  6. 2019
  Hacking SP - Adidas Ultraboost19 / Victor Delaqua + bloco B arquitetura

  10:00 - 25 April, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero

  • Architects

    Victor Delaqua, bloco B arquitetura

  • Location

    Parque Villa-Lobos - Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 2001 - Alto de Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05461-010, Brazil

  • Category

    Other

  • Project Team

    Camilla Ghisleni, Gabriela Favero, Júlia De Faveri, Victor Delaqua

  • Area

    840.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Gabriela Favero

© Gabriela Favero

  • Realization

    Edelman Brasil

  • Executive Production

    Isabel Garçoni, Tati Farias

  • Scenographic assembly

    Entre Produções

  • Scenographic assembly production

    Livio Litvin

  • Client

    Adidas
© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero

Text description provided by the architects. To encourage physical activity in urban areas, Adidas held "Hacking SP," an event with the intention of hacking the city from the practice of exercises. For this, four running trails were created in the São Paulo capital with a single finish line at Villa-Lobos Park, where the project was implemented.

© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero

When conceiving a structure that could hold the athletes, Constant Nieuwenhuys' "New Babylon" was the inspiration and concept of the set design. The structure was created, therefore, to house an "other society," made for the homo ludens (who play) instead of homo faber (which work).

© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero

With the intention of bringing an urban language to the park, the scenography is limited in its perimeter by scaffolding. To create a playful experience, they are closed by translucent panels that do not completely seal what happens inside the structure, allowing the light to transcend into all space creating a set of shadows for both those in the event or in the park.

© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero

In addition, a tunnel was created that alludes to the viaducts of São Paulo, creating a transition space between the park and the event, which was painted by artists selected by graffiti artist Guilherme Kramer during the course of the day. The modular furniture crosses the structures varying between three different heights, which, in turn, refer to award podiums.

© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero

In its interior, the program also included several LED screens with interactive content, a large screen for a film festival by Adidas and other actions of the brand that entertained the public.

© Gabriela Favero
© Gabriela Favero

Project location

About this office
Victor Delaqua
Office
bloco B arquitetura
Office

Product:

Steel

