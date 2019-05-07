World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Rethinking Sacred Spaces for New Purposes

Rethinking Sacred Spaces for New Purposes

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Rethinking Sacred Spaces for New Purposes
Save this picture!
Rethinking Sacred Spaces for New Purposes, © Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

In the wake of the recent fires at Paris’ Notre Dame and the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, we have seen many architects propose new ways of rebuilding these sacred spaces, opening them up to new possibilities.

Historically, after the decline of the Catholic Church and the increasing loss of faith in several locations in Europe and in North America, the maintenance costs and the disuse of sacred spaces has led to the eventual abandonment of churches, shrines and monasteries with great architectural and historical value.

This opens a new opportunity for investors and architects to rescue and re-contextualize the historical heritage of these buildings. Below we present 15 examples of adaptive reuse in ancient churches--transformed into hotels, homes, museums, libraries and other cultural spaces.

Courtesy of Evolution Design © David Zarzoso Courtesy of Thomas Balaban Architect © Flos&Beeldpunt + 16

This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

Santa María de Vilanova de la Barca / AleaOlea architecture & landscape

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The Chapel on the Hill / Evolution Design

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Evolution Design
Courtesy of Evolution Design

Church Conversion into a Residence / Linc Thelen Design + Scrafano Architects

Save this picture!
© Jim Tschetter
© Jim Tschetter

Convent Carmen / Francesc Rifé Studio

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

Convent de Sant Francesc / David Closes

Save this picture!
© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

Contemporary Art Space in the Former Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

‘De poort van Borne’ Healthcare Center / Reitsema & partners architecten

Save this picture!
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Ptuj Performance Center / ENOTA

Save this picture!
© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

God's Loftstory / Leijh Kappelhoff Seckel van den Dobbelsteen architecten

Save this picture!
© Vincent van den Hoven
© Vincent van den Hoven

House In A Church / Ruud Visser Architects

Save this picture!
© René de Wit
© René de Wit

The Waterdog / Klaarchitectuur

Save this picture!
© Flos&Beeldpunt
© Flos&Beeldpunt

Le St-Jude / Thomas Balaban Architect

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thomas Balaban Architect
Courtesy of Thomas Balaban Architect

La Rectoria Chidren’s Summer Camp / OAB

Save this picture!
© Joan Guillamat
© Joan Guillamat

    View the complete gallery

    Save this article
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this author
    Fernanda Castro
    Author

    See more:

    News Articles
    Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Rethinking Sacred Spaces for New Purposes" 07 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915700/rethinking-sacred-spaces-for-new-purposes/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream