  7. Modernist Wonderland Renovation / WOWOWA Architects

Modernist Wonderland Renovation / WOWOWA Architects

  • 01:00 - 24 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Modernist Wonderland Renovation / WOWOWA Architects
Modernist Wonderland Renovation / WOWOWA Architects, © Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

© Martina Gemmola

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

Text description provided by the architects. Modernist Wonderland is a refurb to a yellow brick 60’s double storey gem for a Greek-Australian family - opa!!!!! It’s a colourful celebration and opening of the existing space, playful adaptation of original materials and embellishment of an optimistic era. Small spaces we decompartmentalised to create a space big enough for 80-person Christmas festivities. The large curved island bench was a nod to the families love of lamb cutlets and it seemed appropriate to couple with a brass bar element. 

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

Each of the 3 children selected their own paint colour for the door with matching carpet for full saturation. The bathroom is a colour party, and everyone is invited with curved ceiling moments stretching out of the shower and a pink skylight to warm the space. The only exterior addition was a large north facing a deck that tiers down connecting the kitchen to the garden. The existing windows and new balustrades were painted Dulux gold pearl for colour harmony throughout. 

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

Acropolis, a pale pink Dulux colour was used for its obvious Athenian value and cultural patriotism, even from the humble suburb of Balywn. Carnations decorate the house, fitting ornament for the immense hospitality & joy from incredibly happy clients.   

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola

WOWOWA Architects
